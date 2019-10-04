Tata Tiago Wizz launched: What it costs and changes explained

Tata Motors to spice up the festive season, has launched the Tiago Wizz in India. The Tata Tiago Wizz is priced at Rs 5.40 lakh and is based on the XZ trim that retails for Rs 5.30 lakh, ex-showroom. Tata says that Wizz is available for a limited time period and only with the petrol engine-manual combination.

The changes include a black contrast roof, orange inserts on the grille as well as on the wheels, orange ORVM cover and chrome Wizz badge. Inside, you will get the fabric seats with orange stitching, black inside door handle, titanium grey gear shift bezel as well as the orange air vents.

Powering the Tiago Wizz is a BS-IV compliant, 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that is good for 82hp of power and 114Nm. This one also get multiple drive modes like city and eco. Moreover, one can only order the Wizz with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Motors is gearing up for the BS-VI conversion. The diesel version will most likely be dropped from the line-up as it will work out to be too expensive for customers. Very recently, the company introduced digital instrument clusters on the top-spec XZ (O) trims. There is also a likely facelift on the cards. It will be displayed at the Auto Expo while the company also has plans of launching an electric version too. The Tigor is already available with an electric powertrain as it is.

Commenting on the introduction the Tiago WIZZ, Vivek Srivatsa, head marketing, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “The Tiago is one of the most popular car in its segment and has been on constant growth since its launch. Tiago with over 2.5 lakh happy customers is well received by customers as a Young, Premium and Fun hatchback. This youthful Limited edition will add to the premium and fun quotient of the brand”.