Tata Tiago, Tigor score four-stars in Global NCAP crash test: Safest in the segment!

Tata Motors has today launched the Altroz premium hatchback in India. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival falls in the price range of Rs 5.29 lakh to Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom). Alongside launching this hatchback, the homegrown automaker also introduced the facelifted version of the Nexon, Tiago and Tigor in the Indian market. Now, we are already aware that the Nexon has been given a five-star safety rating by the Global NCAP. Even the Altroz recently received the same safety rating from the independent testing agency. At the launch event of the Altroz, Tata Motors revealed that the facelifted Tiago and the Tigor have scored four-stars in the Global NCAP safety tests.

This makes the Tiago and the Tigor stand as the safest cars in their respective segments mainly because their respective competitors haven't been crash-tested yet by the Global NCAP. With this, all the current breed of Tata cars have scored commendable safety rating and are amongst the list of safest India made cars.

Talking about the facelifts, both the Tiago and the Tigor gets restyled front and rear fascia. They both get restyled headlamps along with reworked bumpers. The side profile remains the same as before. However, there are minor revisions on the rear fascia as well. On the inside, the dashboard layout of the updated Tiago and Tigor remains the same. Tata Motors has introduced a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system on the Tiago and Tigor facelifts. In addition to this, there is also a fully-digital instrument cluster on offer.

With the BS6 upgrade, both the Tata Tiago and the Tigor will lose their diesel engines as only the 1.2-litre petrol unit has been upgraded to meet the new emission regulations. This engine is capable of churning out 86 hp of power along with 113 Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit.