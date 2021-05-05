Tata Tiago, Tigor now offered with tyre puncture repair kits: New update explained

Tata Motors has now equipped the Tiago and Tigor models with tyre puncture repair kits. While the spare wheel is still in its place, tyre pressure monitors are still missing.

By:Updated: May 05, 2021 8:20 PM

Tata Motors has discreetly started to throw in a new, but key feature in its entry-level cars. The Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor models are now being equipped with tyre puncture repair kits. The new kit allows users to repair a punctured tyre without even removing it from the vehicle. It is similar to what Ford is offering in the EcoSport SE model. The tyre puncture repair kit is something new to the Indian market. Automakers have started to offer them in their vehicles recently after a new government ruling.

Like in most European and developed markets, the Indian government has passed a ruling that allows a vehicle to be sold without a spare wheel. However, there are a few caveats. This will only be allowed if the vehicle runs on tubeless tyres, is equipped with tyre pressure monitors, and a tyre puncture repair kit.

We recently drove the new Ford Ecosport SE with the tyre puncture repair kit. Watch the video review below:

However, Tata hasn’t rendered the spare wheel jetsam just yet in the two models. While the repair kit is now offered as standard across the variants for both models, they still continue to be offered with spare tyres. Additionally, Tata Motors does not offer tyre pressure monitors on the Tiago for the Tigor models. Tata Motors claims that the feature has been added to enhance safety and convenience for customers.

We believe that Tata Motors is testing out the feature and allowing customers to get used to the puncture repair kit before eventually complying with the regulations entirely. It is possible that Tata Motors would eventually remove the spare wheel and include the tyre pressure monitors on these models, if not other models as well.

The technology has been in practice internationally for quite some time. In fact, it is the reason most European luxury cars sold in India are offered with a donut wheel. These are just simply tethered down in a bag in the boot, because of Indian road conditions and more importantly, regulations require them to do so. The idea behind the technology is essentially, to cut down vehicle costs to some degree.

It is true that most Indian consumers are hesitant about such an idea. But the reality is that as all modern cars now come with tubeless tyres, they are still drivable with small or slow punctures. That means, the spare wheels don’t ever come out unless absolutely necessary. Additionally, removing the spare wheel also means that the vehicle would be a touch lighter, eventually resulting in improved long term fuel economy.

Both of those reasons eventually offer a small sustainable result that snowballs into a larger sustainable one. This helps automakers reach strict emission targets in other countries. India is currently at the BS6 level of emission norms since April 1 2020, but eventually, they will get stricter and automakers will have to pull every trick in the book to meet those requirements. These small changes will eventually help them do so.

As for the new kit being offered with the Tata Tiago and Tigor models, the effect on the prices would be only marginal. The Tiago retails between Rs 4.85 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh. The Tigor costs between Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 7.63 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

On another note, Tata Motors has discontinued the funky yellow colour from the palette for the Tiago. Now the hatchback is offered in Flame Red, white, grey, silver and a new colour called Arizona Blue. The same shade is available on the Tigor as well.

