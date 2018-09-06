Tata Tiago & Tigor JTP Performance edition launching in October: Why these cars are likely to be firecrackers!

Despite reports on the internet that suggest the Tata Tiago JTP and the Tata Tigor JTP performance editions have been shelved. We can now confirm that the cars will be launched in October this year ahead of the festive season. Read on to find out why we are so excited about these cars.

One of the blink and miss exhibits at the Tata Motors Pavilion at the 2018 Auto Expo showcased the Tata Tiago and Tigor JTP cars aimed at performance. If you were expecting the performance part to be defined by some slap on bodywork, a few badges and “sporty” intent, think again. These two little firecrackers have the makings of serious performance machines with proper motorsport heritage. To fully understand why we have such high hopes from these cars, you have to understand a little about the Joint Venture through which they will be born. JTP stands for Jayem Tata Performance and is a joint venture between Jayem Automotive in Coimbatore and Tata Motors. Who is Jayem Automotive you ask? If you’ve been paying attention to Tata Motors over the years, you’ll probably remember that the Tata Motors’ Pavillions’ at almost every Auto Expo have been furnished with at least one serious performance car. The Indica Silhouette, which was powered by a V6 and made 265 hp was made in Coimbatore by Jayem Automotive. The Super Nano, that used 1300 cc Superbike motor in a lightened shell with a centrally placed driver's seat, was made by Jayem Automotive. Even the Formula 2000 Cars single seater race cars used in the MRF National Racing Championship are made and maintained by J Anand. In fact, Jayem Automotives’ J Anand is something of an urban legend in Indian motorsport, he’s won racing championships and even to this day remains the only manufacturer of rally-grade suspension in the country.

2018 Tata Tigor JTP at the Auto Expo 2018

Also Read: Tata Harrier Electric details revealed: Exclusive insight into Tata Motors’ next big-bang product!

Tata Tigor & Tiago JTP: Performance

Understandably then, the JTP Cars born of this union are not going to be your standard cosmetic job ‘sport’ package. Why? you ask? Well, for one, they both ditch their original motors in favour of the Nexon derived 1.2-litre turbo-petrol motor that makes 110 hp and a pretty significant 150 Nm of twist force. Jayem Automotive have tweaked the air-intakes for better performance as well as added in a performance-oriented exhaust system to ensure fluidity. Both the Tigor and the Tiago JTPs will be considerably more powerful than their naturally aspirated counterparts. The JTP cars will also have reworked gearboxes designed to improve acceleration although no hard performance figure has been revealed yet, we have faith in Jayem boss J Anand, who always does his best when it comes to performance. We expect the JTP cars to also have better suspension setups in favour of performance, with lowered springs and ride height, making them the most complete mass market performance cars in India till date. And not just a slap on sticker mark that most ‘performance’

ALSO WATCH OUR VIDEO COMPARISON BETWEEN THE TATA NEXON AND THE MARUTI SUZUKI VITARA BREZZA



Tata Tigor & Tiago JTP: Design

In terms of design the very cool badging on the JTP cars, that like Nurburgring edition cars features an outline of the Kari Motor Speedway, Jayems’ home track where these two have likely been developed, is perhaps our favourite feature on these cars. Aside from that cosmetically, the JTP siblings get a lot to set them apart from their standard cars. For one, the front bumper gets a large functional air dam, a large fog lamp housing with red embellishments, the bonnet and the fenders too get air vents. Smoked projector lamps and a rear diffuser are also included in the plethora of subtle visual updates. The Tiago and Tigor JTP will touch tarmac using diamond cut alloy wheels although with less- than modest 15-inch rims.