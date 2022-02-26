Tata Tiago & Tigor iCNG waiting period extends to over 4 months

In the CNG hatchback and sedan space, Tata Motors’ Tiago iCNG and Tigor iCNG are some of the newest offerings. Launched last month, the homegrown carmaker’s iCNG range is welcomed by a warm response by the Indian audience. The carmaker has not shared the actual sales figures for these models yet. In a recent conversation with Rajan Amba, VP – Sales, Marketing, Customer Service, Tata Motors, he confirmed that the response for iCNG models from the Indian market is rather great. Also, the new iCNG models have a waiting period that extends to 4 months.
Furthermore, the company has strong expectations from its CNG portfolio. Soon, other sub-4m models from Tata Motors’ line-up could also be available with the factory-fitted CNG kit. Talking of prices, the Tiago iCNG starts from Rs. 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and tops out at Rs. 7.64 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the Tigor iCNG, it has a starting price of Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom), which goes up to Rs. 8.41 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata Motors is offering the option of the factory-fitted CNG kit in a slew of variants for both of these models. The Tiago iCNG is available in 5 trims, namely XE, XM, XT, XZ+, and XZ+ DT. The Tigor iCNG can be bought in one of the three trim options – XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ DT. Tata Motors has also ensured that the CNG kits ensure utmost passenger safety. The iCNG models come with first-in-segment safety features like a leak detection system, a micro-switch to turn off the ignition when the fuel lid is open, and more.
The iCNG portfolio also boasts low running costs. With a claimed mileage of 26.49 km/kg, a kilometre long drive in the Tiago iCNG in Delhi would cost Rs. 1.64 only, whereas it comes up to Rs. 4.19 for its petrol counterpart.
Also Read – 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched: Top 5 changes