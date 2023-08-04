Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG launched with twin-cylinder tanks: Priced from Rs 6.55 lakh

The new iCNG versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor have been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 6.55 lakh, ex-showroom. They are available in petrol and electric avatars as well.

Tata Motors has introduced the updated iCNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor. The prices of the 2023 Tata Tiago iCNG start at Rs 6.55 lakh while the Tigor iCNG is priced from Rs 7.80 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Their variant-wise prices are mentioned in the table below.

Tata Tiago iCNG: Variant-wise prices

Tiago iCNG Price (ex-showroom) XE CNG Rs 6.55 lakh XM CNG Rs 6.90 lakh XT CNG Rs 7.35 lakh XZ+ CNG Rs 8.10 lakh XZ+ DT CNG Rs 8.20 lakh XT NRG CNG Rs 7.65 lakh XZ NRG CNG Rs 8.10 lakh

Tata Tigor iCNG: Variant-wise prices

Tigor iCNG Price (ex-showroom) XM CNG Rs 7.80 lakh XZ CNG Rs 8.20 lakh XZ+ CNG Rs 8.85 lakh XZ+ LP CNG Rs 8.95 lakh

The updated iCNG variants of the Tata Tiago have been priced from Rs 6.55 lakh to Rs 8.20 lakh while the Tigor iCNG retails from Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 8.95 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. It is worth mentioning that the Tata Tiago and the Tigor are the only cars in their segments to be available with petrol, bi-fuel CNG and electric powertrains simultaneously.

Tata Tiago, Tigor iCNG: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Tata Tiago and Tigor iCNG is the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, bi-fuel petrol engine. This motor churns out 84 bhp & 113 Nm in petrol mode and 72 bhp & 95 Nm in the CNG mode. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and the company hasn’t revealed their fuel efficiency yet.

What’s interesting is that these CNG cars from Tata Motors now get an innovative twin-cylinder technology with a total water capacity of 70 litres that is placed below the luggage area to ensure a large usable boot space.

