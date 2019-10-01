Tata Tiago, Tigor gets digital instrument cluster on top-spec trims!

Tata Motors has silently introduced a digital instrument cluster on the top-spec trims of the Tiago and the Tigor. Available in monochrome, this new instrument cluster was expected to be introduced on the respective mid-life updates of these aforementioned models. Prices of the top-spec trims of the Tiago and the Tigor i.e. the XZ+ and the XZA+ remain the same. The updated units are yet to reach the dealerships. The new digital instrument cluster gets a TFT screen in the centre for displaying the speed along with the odometer reading in addition to average and real-time fuel-efficiency figures. It is flanked on the edges by the digital read-outs of the engine revs and fuel-gauge on either side.

Apart from the introduction of a digital instrument cluster, all the rest of the bits inside the cabin of the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor remain the same. Both the cars have recently received some minor updates in the form of the introduction of a new top-spec trim i.e. the XZ+, available in manual as well as automatic guises. The updates include the introduction of projector headlamps, a new set of alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system among others.

Under the hood, the Tata Tiago and Tata Tigor are available with petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol derivative is a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine good for 82 hp of power along with 114 Nm of peak torque. The diesel engine is a 1.05-litre, 3-cylinder unit good for 70 hp along with 140 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT unit.

Test mules of the updated Tata Tiago i.e. its mid-life update have been spotted testing on India roads several times in the recent past. Expect the homegrown automaker to introduce the same very soon. Updates will include a completely revised front fascia in sync with Tata Motor's latest design language.