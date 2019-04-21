Tata Tiago, Tigor get Apple CarPlay: How to get yours updated and for how much

Tata Tiago and Tigor have both been updated with Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, while the two already feature Android Auto. Tata Motors launched the updated version of the Tigor in October last year with some cosmetic changes and added features, along with the introduction of the range-topping XZ+ with a 7.0-inch infotainment system. The updated Tiago XZ+ was launched in December with the same new infotainment system. Both the cars have now been updated with Apple CarPlay.

Available only in variants the 7.0-inch infotainment system (XZ+), existing Tata Tiago and Tigor owners can get their cars updated with the Apple system. If you happen to own the XZ+ trim, head to the nearest Tata Motors dealership for a free update.

The 2019 Tata Tigor facelift gets power from the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.01-litre diesel engines. The petrol engine additional comes with an AMT gearbox while a five-speed manual transmission is a standard across the variant range.

While the petrol motor is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 84 bhp and 114 Nm, the diesel engine sheds out 68 bhp of power and 140 Nm of torque. Tata Tigor rubs shoulders against the likes of Ford Aspire, Volkswagen Ameo, Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the segment.

Tata Tigor Review, a sign of a company getting younger

Tata Tiago comes with two engine options - the Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine). Also, it comes with the segment-first Multi-drive feature which includes City and Eco modes, for enhanced fuel efficiency.

Launched back in April 2016, Tata Tiago was the initial product under Tata’s IMPACT Design philosophy. Seeing the response, Tata launched several variants of the car including 2 AMT variants – the XZA and the XTA, and a festive edition Tiago Wizz. Last year, Tata introduced the Tiago NRG – the Urban Toughroader along with JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), which were developed in cooperation with Jayem Automotives.