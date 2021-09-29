Tata Tiago NRG launched in Nepal: Costs as much as Tata Safari Gold Edition in India

At a price tag of NPR 33.75 lakh, the Tata Tiago NRG goes on sale in Nepal today. It gets the same 1.2L petrol motor as the India-spec model, along with the same 5-speed manual gearbox and AMT unit.

By:September 29, 2021 4:15 PM
tata nrg launched in nepal

 

The Tata Tiago NRG is launched in Nepal with prices starting from NPR 33.75 lakh. As per today’s conversion rate, it equals to INR 21.14 lakh. Interestingly, it is similar to the cost of Tata Safari’s Gold Edition, which starts from INR 21.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The indigenous carmaker has inked a partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. to sell the Tiago NRG in the neighbouring nation. It will be available in a total of four paint options – Fire Red, Cloudy Grey, Forest Green, and Snow White.

The Nepal-spec model retains the same specifications as its India-spec counterpart. A 1.2L Revotron petrol sits under its bonnet, which can be had mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The hatchback also boasts a 4-star GNCAP crash test rating and is loaded with a host of passive safety systems as standard fitments across the range.

In the Indian market, the Tiago NRG is priced at INR 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and INR 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and automatic trims, respectively. Moreover, it comes with added features such as a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment unit, push-button start-stop function, auto-folding and power-adjustable ORVMs and more.

Watch Video | New Tata Tiago NRG:

On launching the Tata Tiago NRG in Nepal, Mayank Baldi, the Head PVIB, Tata Motors, quoted, “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design – true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate toughroader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment.”

He added, “A bold new addition to the New Forever range, the NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family.”

Rajan Babu Shrestha, the Chief Executive Officer of Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Tata NRG is a unique and exciting proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. We are excited to be a part of this journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated products to our customers in Nepal.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

India's best-selling bike costlier again! Hero Splendor's variant-wise price hike explained

India's best-selling bike costlier again! Hero Splendor's variant-wise price hike explained

Mahindra XUV700 official accessory list surfaces online: Gets satin chrome kit and more

Mahindra XUV700 official accessory list surfaces online: Gets satin chrome kit and more

India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to make its Global Debut on October 5: Details

India-bound Triumph Tiger Sport 660 to make its Global Debut on October 5: Details

Jaguar I-Pace Black India bookings open: What makes it special

Jaguar I-Pace Black India bookings open: What makes it special

New 2021 KTM RC 125 specs leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

New 2021 KTM RC 125 specs leaked ahead of India launch: All you need to know

Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

Tata Harrier Camo Edition discontinued in India within 10 months of launch: Details

2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen's low-cost lookalike

2021 Force Gurkha: Here are the top 5 features of G-Wagen's low-cost lookalike

India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

India-bound 2022 Kawasaki Z650RS revealed: To rival Honda CB650R, Interceptor 650

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

TVS Raider 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS 125: Specification Comparison

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

New Honda SUV teased in Indonesia: Could be next-gen WR-V

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Lamborghini Urus recalled in India: 3 units affected with seatbelt issue

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Exponent Energy to offer rapid charging to all EV owners: All details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Apollo Tyres introduces Bhim range of tyres for small commercial vehicles: Details

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Tata Altroz production crosses 1 lakh mark: 150 units per day on average

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Shell, ReadyAssist team up to offer free lube change across 5,500 centres: All details

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Hero Xpulse 200/200T, Xtreme 200S price hiked: New vs old prices

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

Rolls-Royce preparing to go electric: Plan announcement tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

All-New Force Gurkha launched in India: Prices start at Rs 13.59 lakh

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

RTO document leak reveals MG Astor's variant line-up; 5 variants on offer

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future

Audi ropes in Youtube star, rally driver Ken Block to accompany its electric future