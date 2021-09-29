Tata Tiago NRG launched in Nepal: Costs as much as Tata Safari Gold Edition in India

At a price tag of NPR 33.75 lakh, the Tata Tiago NRG goes on sale in Nepal today. It gets the same 1.2L petrol motor as the India-spec model, along with the same 5-speed manual gearbox and AMT unit.

The Tata Tiago NRG is launched in Nepal with prices starting from NPR 33.75 lakh. As per today’s conversion rate, it equals to INR 21.14 lakh. Interestingly, it is similar to the cost of Tata Safari’s Gold Edition, which starts from INR 21.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The indigenous carmaker has inked a partnership with Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. to sell the Tiago NRG in the neighbouring nation. It will be available in a total of four paint options – Fire Red, Cloudy Grey, Forest Green, and Snow White.

The Nepal-spec model retains the same specifications as its India-spec counterpart. A 1.2L Revotron petrol sits under its bonnet, which can be had mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The hatchback also boasts a 4-star GNCAP crash test rating and is loaded with a host of passive safety systems as standard fitments across the range.

In the Indian market, the Tiago NRG is priced at INR 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom) and INR 7.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual and automatic trims, respectively. Moreover, it comes with added features such as a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment unit, push-button start-stop function, auto-folding and power-adjustable ORVMs and more.

Watch Video | New Tata Tiago NRG:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On launching the Tata Tiago NRG in Nepal, Mayank Baldi, the Head PVIB, Tata Motors, quoted, “We’re elated to launch the Tata NRG, a rugged version of our much-loved hatchback, in Nepal. With an expressive and bold design – true to its character, the NRG is the ultimate toughroader, crafted for those who want to create a different impression every day every moment.”

He added, “A bold new addition to the New Forever range, the NRG fits well with the increasing trend of bringing more SUV-like characteristics in the hatch segment. The all-new NRG is perfectly positioned to give a sporty, adventurous and delightful ride to our customers in Nepal, and we are hopeful for yet another successful reception to this new addition to our product family.”

Rajan Babu Shrestha, the Chief Executive Officer of Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Tata NRG is a unique and exciting proposition for the Nepalese market, and marks yet another milestone in our thriving partnership with Tata Motors. We are excited to be a part of this journey and we are looking forward to bringing more differentiated products to our customers in Nepal.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.