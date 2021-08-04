Tata Tiago NRG launched at Rs 6.57 lakh: Find out what is new

The crossover-inspired Tiago NRG comes with a host of exterior changes while retaining the same engine under the hood. It also gets a completely new green paint scheme as well.

Tata Motors has reintroduced the Tiago NRG in the Indian market at a price of Rs 6.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual variant while the AMT costs Rs 7.09 lakh (ex-showroom). These prices are introductory and one can expect Tata to increase them at a later stage. This new Tiago NRG is a crossover-inspired avatar of Tata’s entry-level hatchback. Prices for the regular Tiago start at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the range-topping XZA+ Automatic variant costs Rs 6.96 lakh (ex-showroom). For the premium that Tata is charging for the NRG, one gets better looks and a few features as well.

The NRG version can be uniquely identified due to the new design of the bumpers and the presence of a faux skid plate at the front. While the size of the wheels remains the same at 15 inches, the design of the 5 twin-spoke alloys is slightly different. It also gets black coloured roof rails, B-pillar, C-pillar and claddings on the side. Even the door handles are no longer body-coloured, rather they come dressed in black. Even from the back, the NRG can be easily distinguished from other variants thanks to the inclusion of a large NRG badge, black cladding on the boot and a redesigned bumper. The rest of the exterior design elements like the halogen lamps, piano black ORVMs, contrasting black roof and grille design will be identical to the regular variants.

Colour options include Snow White, Fire Red, Cloudy Grey and an all-new Foresta Green colour.

In the NRG, Tata has given a charcoal black interior instead of the dual-tone scheme found in other variants of Tiago. This is done in order to complement the black highlights found on the exterior of the car. There is an increase in the number of piano black surfaces on the inside and the air vents come in contrasting colours. A key inclusion in the NRG edition is push-button start/stop. This is a handy feature that was absent from all variants of Tiago up until now but the NRG changes that. The rest of the features remain the same and buyers will get things like a 7-inch touchscreen, 8-speaker surround sound system, reverse parking camera and sensors, dual airbags and more.

It still comes powered by the same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that is capable of delivering a peak power of 84.8hp and peak torque of 113Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and an AMT as well. Tata has also re-tuned the suspension on the NRG and increased the ground clearance to 181mm. These changes have been made so that the vehicle can take on tougher terrains in a better manner. The braking setup still consists of disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear. The car also gets ABS, EBD, ESC and dual airbags.

