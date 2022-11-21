Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG launched in India at Rs 7.40 lakh onwards, ex-showroom. The NRG i-CNG is available in two variants that come with a manual gearbox option only.

CNG vehicles are gaining popularity in the country and after leading the EV segment, Tata Motors has launched its latest CNG offering for the Indian market, the Tata NRG i-CNG. Priced at Rs 7.40 lakh onwards, the Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG is available in two variants – XT and XZ – the latter priced at Rs 7.80 lakh, both ex-showroom.

The Tata Tiago NRG is the carmaker’s take on a more rugged hatchback with plastic body claddings, faux skid plates, black roof, ORVMs, roof rails, and fog lights. The CNG version of the NRG gets the same design theme and is available in four exterior colours such as Cloudy Grey, Fire Red, Polar White, and Foresta Green.

Inside, the Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG gets an all-black theme with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, an 8-speaker audio system, steering-mounted audio controls, fully-digital instrument cluster, cooled glovebox, height adjustable driver’s seat, and a flat-bottom steering wheel amongst others.

Powering the Tata Tiago NRG i-CNG is a 1.2-litre Revotron engine – the same unit that powers the petrol version of the car – that produces 72 bhp and 95 Nm of torque. The same engine produces 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque with petrol. The Tiago NRG i-CNG comes mated to a standard 5-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol version gets an optional AMT unit.