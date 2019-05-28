Tata Tiago NRG gets AMT automatic: Launched at Rs 6.15 lakh

Launched in September 2018, the Tata Tiago NRG is a crossover styled hatchback with added ground clearance and plastic cladding reinforced body panels. The hatchback was launched with a single petrol and diesel options in a single trim level each, both of which are now priced at Rs 5.7 lakh and Rs 6.5 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), respectively.

Now, however, Tata Motors has updated a new Tiago NRG AMT variant displayed on the product’s website in the price list section of the model. The Tiago NRG AMT is offered with the Revotron petrol engine which is an 85hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine. The engine will continue to be offered with the 5-speed manual in addition to the automatic AMT version. However, the downloadable product brochure on the website does not list the automatic as yet, which is expected to be updated soon by the manufacturer.

The Tiago NRG AMT is only available with the petrol engine and is priced at Rs 6.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The diesel version of the Tiago NRG is the same Revotorq 1.05-litre diesel engine from the standard Tiago which is tuned to develop 70hp and comes with a manual transmission as standard.

The Tata Tiago NRG has been designed to be a more rugged looking version of the standard Tiago hatchback. The styling updates include plastic body cladding, faux skid plates, added 10mm of ground clearance and roof rails. The Tiago NRG also gets reflector headlamps, tilt adjustable steering wheel, 6-way adjustable driver seat, remote locking, all four power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

In its price range, the Tata Tiago NRG rivals the Maruti Suzuki CelerioX and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT in India.