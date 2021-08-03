Tata Tiago NRG facelift India launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect!

The new Tata Tiago NRG facelift will draw power from a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that is expected to produce 85 hp of power along with 113Nm of torque. 

By:Updated: Aug 03, 2021 11:18 AM
Tata Tiago NRG facelift (Image source: Team-BHP)

 

The new Tata Tiago NRG facelift is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation in place, the launch event will take place online. The new model has already started arriving at the dealerships across the country and a few pictures of the same were also leaked a few days back. Speaking of the exterior changes, the soon-to-be-launched Tata Tiago NRG facelift gets a new green paint job along with a contrasting black roof. Moreover, the new model will come with roof rails, faux silver skid plates, and more importantly, body cladding across the length of the car.

Black ORVMs will also be on offer and there will be a rear view camera as well. Now coming to the interiors, the new Tata Tiago NRG facelift will get an engine start-stop button along with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the car gets a digital instrument console, and black inserts for the center console. The new NRG facelift will draw power from a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that is expected to develop 85 hp of power along with 113Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected to include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

More details on the Tiago NRG facelift to be out tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action. We will also be running a LIVE blog on the same to deliver you minute-to-minute updates straight from the launch. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews, interviews, and more.

Image source: Team-BHP

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

DICV appoints Anshum Jain as its Chief Operating Officer

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Car demand negatively affected by high GST, acquisition cost: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

Tata Motors to increase prices tomorrow: Offers price protection until end August

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

ABB India partners with Audi India to provide charging solutions for e-tron range

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Jaguar F-Type R-Dynamic Black bookings open: Gets distinguishing Black Pack features

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman

Maruti Suzuki cars have least CO2 emissions: CNG, hybrids the way forward says Chairman

Hyundai sees 46% growth in July 2021 sales: SUVs dominate domestic sales

Hyundai sees 46% growth in July 2021 sales: SUVs dominate domestic sales

Mumbai-Pune E'way Zero Fatality Corridor project reduces fatalities by 52%: Details explained

Mumbai-Pune E'way Zero Fatality Corridor project reduces fatalities by 52%: Details explained

Grand American touring on a BMW R18: New Transcontinental & R18B unveiled

Grand American touring on a BMW R18: New Transcontinental & R18B unveiled

Honda likely to launch NX200 on 19th August: Top facts about Hornet 2.0-based ADV

Honda likely to launch NX200 on 19th August: Top facts about Hornet 2.0-based ADV

Renault begins exporting Kiger to South Africa: Indonesia, SAARC regions to follow

Renault begins exporting Kiger to South Africa: Indonesia, SAARC regions to follow

July 2021 car sales: Tata, Maruti, Hyundai record good year-on-year growth

July 2021 car sales: Tata, Maruti, Hyundai record good year-on-year growth

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp reports 13 percent dip, over 4.5 lakh units sold

July 2021 bike, scooter sales: Hero MotoCorp reports 13 percent dip, over 4.5 lakh units sold

Royal Enfield reports 9% positive growth in July 2021 sales: Exports up 97%

Royal Enfield reports 9% positive growth in July 2021 sales: Exports up 97%

EVTRIC Axis, Ride electric scooters with 75km range, detachable batteries launched

EVTRIC Axis, Ride electric scooters with 75km range, detachable batteries launched

F1 2021: Ocon takes sensational maiden victory at Hungarian GP for Alpine

F1 2021: Ocon takes sensational maiden victory at Hungarian GP for Alpine

Mahindra teases XUV700's smart connectivity feature called Adrenox

Mahindra teases XUV700's smart connectivity feature called Adrenox

The Grand Tour presents Lochdown review: The old spark truly back?

The Grand Tour presents Lochdown review: The old spark truly back?

F1 2021: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP, Mercedes lockout front row

F1 2021: Hamilton on pole for Hungarian GP, Mercedes lockout front row

Okinawa sold 15,000+ electric scooters in Q1 FY22: Strong demand for iPraise+, Praise Pro

Okinawa sold 15,000+ electric scooters in Q1 FY22: Strong demand for iPraise+, Praise Pro