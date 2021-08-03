Tata Tiago NRG facelift India launch tomorrow: Here’s what to expect!

The new Tata Tiago NRG facelift will draw power from a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that is expected to produce 85 hp of power along with 113Nm of torque.

Tata Tiago NRG facelift (Image source: Team-BHP)

The new Tata Tiago NRG facelift is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. With the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation in place, the launch event will take place online. The new model has already started arriving at the dealerships across the country and a few pictures of the same were also leaked a few days back. Speaking of the exterior changes, the soon-to-be-launched Tata Tiago NRG facelift gets a new green paint job along with a contrasting black roof. Moreover, the new model will come with roof rails, faux silver skid plates, and more importantly, body cladding across the length of the car.

Black ORVMs will also be on offer and there will be a rear view camera as well. Now coming to the interiors, the new Tata Tiago NRG facelift will get an engine start-stop button along with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the car gets a digital instrument console, and black inserts for the center console. The new NRG facelift will draw power from a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, Revotron petrol engine that is expected to develop 85 hp of power along with 113Nm of torque. Transmission options are expected to include a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

More details on the Tiago NRG facelift to be out tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action. We will also be running a LIVE blog on the same to deliver you minute-to-minute updates straight from the launch. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news, reviews, interviews, and more.

Image source: Team-BHP

