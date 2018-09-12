Tata Tiago NRG cross hatchback launched in India at starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh: Rivals Maruti CelerioX

Indian road users have developed a liking for off-road oriented cars over time. Hence, car manufacturers are making this very aspect available in the smaller segment of cars as well. There are SUVs, then compact SUVs, subcompact SUVs and then there are crossovers. Even if the buyer isn't really interested in off-roading much, an SUV appeal is very well liked in India. Tata Motors has introduced its rendition of crossovers in the form of Tata Tiago NRG. The Tiago has been a popular Tata hatchback and now it gets an aggressive looking version. Tata Tiago NRG is priced at Rs 5.49 lakh.

Tata Tiago NRG is not a complete crossover and rivals likes of Maruti Suzuki CelerioX. The Tiago NRG is essentially a Tiago with a body kit that makes it look a lot more aggressive. However, there are some changes to the dimensions of the NRG. It is 3793 mm in length, 1665 mm in width and 1,587 mm tall. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,400 mm. The ground clearance has been raised by 10 mm to 180 mm.

Cosmetic changes on Tiago NRG include black cladding on the bumpers, side skirts, gloss black ORVMs, black cladding on the tailgate and new wheel arches. Besides these, the NRG also gets roof rails and a skid plate on the rear bumper. Other upgrades include 14-inch four-spoke alloys, a roof-mounted spoiler, and slightly updated headlamps.

Tata Tiago NRG is powered by Tata Motors' 1.2L petrol and 1.05L diesel engine options. The 1.2L Revotron petrol engine produces 84 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The Revotorq engine delivers 69 bhp and 140 Nm of torque and is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox.

PHOTOS: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Nissan showcase Electric Vehicles to PM Modi

On the inside, Tata Tiago NRG features some design elements that make the cabin look fresh and distinguished from the standard Tiago. The dashboard gets orange finish with chrome elements on the A/C vents, centre console, and gear lever.

Top trims of the Tiago NRG come equipped with a five-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, along with an eight-speaker Harman audio system and steering mounted audio controls.