Tata Tiago NRG Cross hatchback launch in India tomorrow: Will rival Maruti Suzuki CelerioX

Tata Tiago will soon get a new design kit in the form of Tata Tiago NRG edition that is likely to launch in India on 12th September 2018. Tata Tiago has been a successful model for the company and heading into the festive season will help to boost the company's overall sales. The Tata Tiago NRG will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki CelerioX and is not a complete crossover. It is essentially a new body kit on the Tiago that makes the car look more aggressive and gives a bit of a crossover stance.

Tata Motors refers to the Tiago NRG as the 'Urban Toughroader' and gets minor changes to the overall dimensions of the car. Tata Tiago NRG is 3793 mm in length, 1665 mm in width and stands tall at 1,587 mm. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,400 mm. The ground clearance of Tata Tiago NRG also has gone up by 10 mm at 180 mm. Apart from the changes to the dimensions of the car, Tata Tiao also gets some new cosmetic changes and looks more bold and aggressive. It gets a black cladding for the bumper with side skirts and new wheel arches. It will also feature roof rails and a skid plate on the rear bumper.

Expect Tata Tiago NRG elements finished in black including gloss black ORVMs and thick black cladding for the tailgate. The Tiago NRG cross hatchback will be offered in 3 colour options including Malabar Silver, Canyon Orange and Fuji White. It will get 14-inch four-spoke alloy wheels, roof-mounted spoiler and tweaked headlamps.

Inside the cabin, Tata Tiago NRG Crossover will get some new style elements and a fresh new look. The dashboard will be finished in orange and silver inserts with some chrome finished elements on the A/C vents, centre console and around gear lever. Top-Variants will get 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, an 8-Speaker Harman audio system and steering mounted audio controls.

Tata Tiago NRG will get Tata Motors' 1.2L petrol and 1.05L diesel engine options. The 1.2L Revotron petrol engine delivers a maximum power of 84bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The Revotorq engine has a max power of 69 bhp and 140 Nm of torque and is mated to a 5-Speed manual gearbox.

We expect the prices of Tata Tiago NRG to go up about Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 respectively.