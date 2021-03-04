Tata Tiago now gets XTA variant: Automatic version priced at Rs 6 lakh

The Tata Tiago hatchback has a new AMT automatic mid-spec model with the launch of the XTA variant. Prices start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

By:March 4, 2021 12:37 PM

The Tata Tiago XTA model has been launched in India. Tata Motors has priced the AMT equipped mid-spec variant of the hatchback at Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the XTA variant, the Tiago is now offered with four AMT options. The Tiago XTA model is equipped identically to the XT manual variant. The Tiago was launched in India back in 2016 and was recently updated in early 2020 prior to the BS6 emission norms were enforced. The Tiago facelift dropped the diesel offering since and is available as a petrol-only model.

Powered by a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine, the Tiago is tuned to develop 85hp and 113Nm of torque. As standard, it is equipped with a 5-speed manual or can be opted with the semi-automatic which is now being offered with the new XTA model.

The XTA model like the XT model is equipped with dual-airbags, with ABS and EBD, follow me home headlamps, rear parking sensors with display, but no reversing camera. The Tiago XTA features the ConnectNext infotainment system from Harman but does not get the larger touchscreen, although it offers basic connectivity features like Bluetooth, ConnectNext App Suite, USB and Aux inputs. It even features a multi-function steering wheel. There is also a semi-digital instrument cluster for the driver. The Tiago XTA only offers a manually controlled air-con system, however, it does feature remote keyless entry and electronically adjustable ORVMs.

The Tata Tiago is the automaker’s entry-level model. It rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR and the Hyundai Santro. While the new XTA model costs Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Tiago model itself ranges between Rs 4.85 lakh to Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

