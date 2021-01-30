Tata Tiago Limited Edition launched at Rs 5.79 lakh: Celebratory XT variant to get 3 colour options

Based on the XT variant, the Tata Tiago Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission, in three colour options. Additional features include new 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels and more.

Tata Motors today announced the launch of a limited edition Tata Tiago at a price of Rs 5.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This launch commemorates the first anniversary of the Tiago Refresh. Based on the XT variant, the Tiago Limited Edition will be available in manual transmission, in three single tone colour options – Flame Red, Pearlescent White & Daytona Grey. Additional features include a new 14-inch Bold Black Alloy Wheels, 5-inch Touchscreen Infotainment by Harman, that includes 3D Navigation through Navimaps, Reverse Parking Sensor with Display, Voice Command Recognition, Image & Video Playback, and Rear Parcel Shelf.

The Tata Tiago BS6 is available with only a petrol engine. This 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder engine makes 82 hp and 113 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and an AMT.

Since its launch in 2016, the Tiago has been very successful in its segment and has been appreciated by all. Following the same, the product’s BS6 version was introduced in 2020 which also received a 4 star safety rating by GNCAP at launch, making it the safest in its segment, Vivek Srivatsa – Head – Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said.

“With more than 3.25 lakh happy customers on the road, the Tiago has evidently received tremendous market response. We are confident that through the introduction of this limited period variant and in alignment with our New Forever philosophy, we will continue to bring excitement in this space while catering to the ever evolving demand of our consumers.”

