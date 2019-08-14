Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP launched with minor updates: Here’s what’s new

The Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP have been launched in India with minor updates. The performance iterations of the homegrown automaker's mass markets models now come with a few exteriors updates along with minor revisions to their feature list. The list of updates includes contrast coloured ORVMs on both the cars. In addition to this, they also come with piano black shark fin antenna on top. On the inside, the JTP twin will now offer automatic climate control along with 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with HARMAN tuned sound system and also offers Android Auto and well as Apple Car Play connectivity.

The Tata Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP have been developed by Tata Motors in a 50:50 joint venture with Jayem Automotives. The JTP twins come with a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 114 hp of power along with 150 Nm of peak torque. Both the cars come with a 5-speed manual gearbox and have a 0-100 km/h time of 10 seconds. At the moment, both these vehicles exist as standalone products with no rivalry. Prices of the Tata Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP are Rs 6.69 lakh and Rs 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The only performance vehicle close to the market positioning of the JTP Twins is the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS.

Commenting on the launch of the new JTP variants, Nagbhushan Gubbi (CEO), JTSV said that last year has seen the JTP brand establish as an exciting prospect and a brand which has carved its own cult following in the auto performance segment. It is now time to switch gears and speed ahead. With immense excitement, we are elated to announce the launch of the new avatar of the JTP twins. This launch reflects our commitment to constantly improve and push boundaries to achieve better. We’re positive that this move will be warmly appreciated by our customers.