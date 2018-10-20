Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP India launch date out! Details on the more premium & faster Tatas

The new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP editions are all set to be launched in India on the coming 26th October and we at Express Drives were the first ones to tell you the launch timeline of the two performance spec models. When it comes to aesthetics, the new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP editions will come with a larger air intake, revised bumpers along with red highlights on the bonnet. The two will also feature newly designed 5-inch alloy wheels. The new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will get power from the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that runs the Nexon sub-compact SUV and will have higher power and torque outputs than the standard models. The engine on the two will come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox but will have optimised gear ratios for better performance.

Apart from a more powerful engine, the new JTP editions will have reworked suspension set up for better performance and will have a lower ground clearance as well. The updates are not just limited to the exteriors only as the new Tiago and Tiago JTP editions will have revised interiors as well for a sportier feel. The cabin of the car will have red accents on the dashboard and the similar colour has been used for the seat stitching. Also, the steering will be wrapped in leather to offer a sporty feel. Both, the Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP will get the company's 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system and it is the same unit that is offered on the Tiago NRG.

The new Tata Tiago JTP edition will primarily challenge the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS in the segment. In terms of price point, the new JTP editions are expected to demand close to Rs 1 lakh over their standard counterparts. More details on the new Tata Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP to be revealed on 26th October. Stay tuned with Express Drives as we will be bringing you more updates from the launch event.