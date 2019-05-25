Tata Tiago gets safer! Priced at Rs 4.40 lakh with new features

Tata Motors has announced that its best-selling hatchback Tiago will now be offered with a range of standard safety features across all its variants. The new 2019 Tata Tiago with new safety features has been launched at a starting price of Rs 4.40 lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi). The new model has been equipped with features like Dual Airbags, Antilock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), Corner Stability Control (CSC), and Rear Parking Sensors. The company said in a press statement that it has decided to make provisions for alerts with regards to over-speeding and wearing of seat belts for both driver and passenger on the car.

Furthermore, the Tiago range will also come equipped with seat belts with pretensioners and load limiters. The new dispatches of the vehicles are underway and will be available at the nearest Tata Motors’ showrooms for the customers soon. Launched in April 2016, the Tata Tiago was integral to the Company’s Turnaround strategy. The brand’s success has led to the addition of multiple variants and brand extensions, which have been much appreciated by the customers.

Commenting on the occasion, SN Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said that there is a rising trend among car buyers of prioritising safety features while making their purchase. Tata Motors lays immense emphasis on the presence of safety features in its vehicles. With the Tiago range getting the standard safety upgrade, the brand remains committed in its vision of building safe vehicles for India. He added that The Tiago was the company's first product sporting the IMPACT design language which received a brilliant response from the market and with this upgrade, the brand is sure that it will stay on top of the consideration set of prospective car buyers.

