Tata Tiago facelift with fully-digital instrument cluster spotted: Launch soon

Tata Motors is currently working on a mid-life update for its compact hatchback Tiago. Test mules of the same have been spotted testing on Indian roads several times in the recent past. The latest set of spy shots posted on the Facebook page of Honest Auto Tech, reveals that the Tata Tiago facelift is going to get a fully-digital instrument cluster. Going by these images, the new instrument cluster of the Tata Tiago, which is likely to make its way to the updated Tigor as well, comes with the digital speedometer in the centre. It is flanked at the edges by one digital meter on either side displaying the fuel level and engine rpm respectively. The digital cluster also shows real-time fuel-efficiency along with driving modes and other warning lights.

Apart from this, the Tata Tiago facelift and the Tigor facelift are going to get minor cosmetic updates. Majority of these aesthetic alterations will be done on the front fascia of these vehicles. The design will be in sync with Tata Motors' IMPACT 2.0 philosophy. Going by the recent spy shots, the front of the Tiago facelift will resemble that of the upcoming Tata Altroz to some extent. In addition to this, the cabin of the updated Tata Tiago and Tigor will get minor revisions. The feature list of both these cars will get updated as well.

Image Credits: Honest Auto Tech (Facebook)

The engine line-up of the Tata Tiago facelift will retain the 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine. This unit will be upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-6 emission regulations. The power and torque output will remain the same at 84 hp and 114 Nm respectively. It will come as standard with the 5-speed manual gearbox. Along with this, there will be a 5-speed AMT on offer as well. Whether the engine line-up of the Tata Tiago facelift and Tigor facelift will comprise of a diesel engine, remains to be seen. Facelift iteration of both of these compact vehicles is expected to launch in India sometime towards the end of 2019 or early 2020.

Image Credits: Honest Auto Tech (Facebook)