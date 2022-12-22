scorecardresearch

Tata Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Tata Tiago EV has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its CNG counterpart in terms of price and specifications.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Tata Tiago is the only hatchback in India to come in petrol, CNG and EV versions

Tata Motors recently announced the launch of the Tiago EV in India. At a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom, it is the most affordable electric car in the country. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the Tiago is available in petrol and CNG versions as well. In this article, we have compared the specifications of the new Tata Tiago EV vs the Tiago iCNG. 

tiago ev specs

Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Specifications 

SpecificationTiago EVTiago iCNG
Battery / Engine 19.2 kWh / 24 kWh 1.2-litre bi-fuel 
Max. Power60 bhp / 74 bhp84 bhp
Peak Torque110 Nm / 114 Nm 113 Nm
Gearbox 1-speed automatic5-speed manual

The new Tata Tiago EV gets two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and come mated to an automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Tiago iCNG gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 84 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. 

Also Read
tiago iCNG

Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Range 

SpecificationTiago EVTiago iCNG
Driving range 250 – 315 km26.49 km/kg
Charging time58 mins – 8.7 hoursN.A.

The Tiago EV is claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km on a single charge, depending on the battery pack. It can be charged within an hour with a fast charger while the normal charging can take up to 8.7 hours, depending on the variant. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Tiago iCNG is rated at 26.49 km per kg.  

tiago ev price in india

Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Dimensions 

SpecificationsTiago EVTiago iCNG
Length3,769 mm3,765 mm
Width1,677 mm1,677 mm
Height1,536 mm1,535 mm
Wheelbase2,400 mm2,400 mm
Boot space240 litresN.A. 

Watch Video | Tata Tiago EV Review: 

Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Price in India 

Make and ModelPrice (ex-showroom)
Tata Tiago EVRs 8.49 lakh – Rs 11.79 lakh
Tata Tiago iCNGRs 6.35 lakh – Rs 7.90 lakh

The introductory prices of the Tata Tiago EV range from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh while the Tiago iCNG retails from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 7.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 07:16:00 pm