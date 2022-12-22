Tata Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Price, specs comparison

Tata Motors recently announced the launch of the Tiago EV in India. At a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom, it is the most affordable electric car in the country. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the Tiago is available in petrol and CNG versions as well. In this article, we have compared the specifications of the new Tata Tiago EV vs the Tiago iCNG.
Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Specifications
|Specification
|Tiago EV
|Tiago iCNG
|Battery / Engine
|19.2 kWh / 24 kWh
|1.2-litre bi-fuel
|Max. Power
|60 bhp / 74 bhp
|84 bhp
|Peak Torque
|110 Nm / 114 Nm
|113 Nm
|Gearbox
|1-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
The new Tata Tiago EV gets two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and come mated to an automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Tiago iCNG gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 84 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Range
|Specification
|Tiago EV
|Tiago iCNG
|Driving range
|250 – 315 km
|26.49 km/kg
|Charging time
|58 mins – 8.7 hours
|N.A.
The Tiago EV is claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km on a single charge, depending on the battery pack. It can be charged within an hour with a fast charger while the normal charging can take up to 8.7 hours, depending on the variant. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Tiago iCNG is rated at 26.49 km per kg.
Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Dimensions
|Specifications
|Tiago EV
|Tiago iCNG
|Length
|3,769 mm
|3,765 mm
|Width
|1,677 mm
|1,677 mm
|Height
|1,536 mm
|1,535 mm
|Wheelbase
|2,400 mm
|2,400 mm
|Boot space
|240 litres
|N.A.
Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Price in India
|Make and Model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Tata Tiago EV
|Rs 8.49 lakh – Rs 11.79 lakh
|Tata Tiago iCNG
|Rs 6.35 lakh – Rs 7.90 lakh
The introductory prices of the Tata Tiago EV range from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh while the Tiago iCNG retails from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 7.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
