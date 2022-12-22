Tata Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Price, specs comparison

The all-new Tata Tiago EV has been recently launched in India at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Here’s how it fares against its CNG counterpart in terms of price and specifications.

Tata Motors recently announced the launch of the Tiago EV in India. At a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom, it is the most affordable electric car in the country. Also, it’s worth mentioning that the Tiago is available in petrol and CNG versions as well. In this article, we have compared the specifications of the new Tata Tiago EV vs the Tiago iCNG.

Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Specifications

Specification Tiago EV Tiago iCNG Battery / Engine 19.2 kWh / 24 kWh 1.2-litre bi-fuel Max. Power 60 bhp / 74 bhp 84 bhp Peak Torque 110 Nm / 114 Nm 113 Nm Gearbox 1-speed automatic 5-speed manual

The new Tata Tiago EV gets two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and come mated to an automatic transmission. On the other hand, the Tiago iCNG gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 84 bhp and 113 Nm, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV leaked: Global debut at Auto Expo 2023

Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Range

Specification Tiago EV Tiago iCNG Driving range 250 – 315 km 26.49 km/kg Charging time 58 mins – 8.7 hours N.A.

The Tiago EV is claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km on a single charge, depending on the battery pack. It can be charged within an hour with a fast charger while the normal charging can take up to 8.7 hours, depending on the variant. The ARAI-certified mileage of the Tiago iCNG is rated at 26.49 km per kg.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Dimensions

Specifications Tiago EV Tiago iCNG Length 3,769 mm 3,765 mm Width 1,677 mm 1,677 mm Height 1,536 mm 1,535 mm Wheelbase 2,400 mm 2,400 mm Boot space 240 litres N.A.

Watch Video | Tata Tiago EV Review:

Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Price in India

Make and Model Price (ex-showroom) Tata Tiago EV Rs 8.49 lakh – Rs 11.79 lakh Tata Tiago iCNG Rs 6.35 lakh – Rs 7.90 lakh

The introductory prices of the Tata Tiago EV range from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh while the Tiago iCNG retails from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 7.90 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2023: New Bullet, Himalayan 450 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.