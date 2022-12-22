Tata Tiago EV vs Petrol – Differences explained

The Tata Tiago is available in electric as well as petrol and here are the differences between the two vehicles in terms of engine, range, battery capacity, and features.

The new Tata Tiago EV is the most affordable electric car in India currently, launched at an introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The Tiago EV is available in a total of 7 variants, based on its charging capacity, battery pack, and features on offer.

However, if you are in the market looking to buy an electric car or even the Tiago and are confused between a good old tried and tested ICE petrol variant or the electric version, here are the differences between them.

Design and dimension

The Tata Tiago EV and its petrol sibling share the same design apart from a few minor changes to differentiate the ICE version from the electric one. The Tata Tiago EV gets blue highlights on the wheels, front grille, and the fog lamp housings, along with an EV badge on the front.

Apart from these, they look identical with a bold front grille with the Tata badge and swept-back headlights. The grille on the electric version of the Tiago is closed compared to the petrol version as there is no engine for the air to cool it down. Also, in dimensions, they measure exactly the same: 3,765mm long, 1,677mm wide, and 1,535mm tall, while having a wheelbase of 2,400mm.

Also Read Tata Tiago EV vs Tata Tigor EV: Hatchback vs sedan

Engine, battery pack, and gearbox options

The Tata Tiago EV is available with two battery pack options, a 19.2kWh and a 24kWh. The former makes 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque while offering a range of 250 km and the larger pack develops 74 bhp and 114 Nm of torque with a claimed range of 315 km.

Both battery packs support DC fast charging, and they can be charged from 10 percent to 80 percent in 57 minutes, while the 7.2 kW AC charger takes 3 hours and 36 minutes to recharge the battery from 0 to 100 percent.

The Tata Tiago petrol, on the other hand, is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 85 bhp and 113 Nm of torque with the help of a manual or an AMT gearbox. Tata claims a mileage of 20 kmpl, while a full tank of petrol offers a range of 732 km.

Tiago EV vs petrol – Features

Also Read Tata Tiago EV variant-wise features explained

Since the Tiago EV is based on the same trim levels as its petrol siblings, both versions get identical features such as cruise control, a 7.0-inch infotainment system, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, automatic AC, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and more.

On the safety front, the electric and petrol hatchbacks get dual airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The Tata Tiago is a four-star rated vehicle by NCAP.