Tata Tiago EV variant-wise features explained

The newly- launched Tata Tiago EV is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh onwards and is available in four trims. Here are the variant-wise features in the Tata Tiago EV.

The newly-launched Tata Tiago EV is India’s most-affordable electric car with the capability of travelling 315 km on a single charge. The Tiago EV is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom) and is available with two battery packs, a 19.2 kWh pack and a larger 24 kWh pack with two charging options.

The new Tata Tiago EV is available in four primary variants — XE, XT, XZ, and XZ+ Tech Lux. For an electric car priced in this range, the Tiago EV is well-equipped as well, and let’s take a look at the variant-wise features offered with the 2022 all-electric Tata Tiago EV.

Tata Tiago EV XE

The Tata Tiago EV XE is the base variant of the car and is priced at Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. The XE variant of the Tiago is available with a 19.2kWh battery pack and features the following:

Fabric seat upholstery

Light grey and black interior theme

Automatic climate control

Digital instrument cluster

Tyre pressure monitoring system

ABS with EBD

Reverse parking sensors

45 connected car features

Tata Tiago EV XT

The Tata Tiago EV XT is available with either the 19.2 kWh battery pack or the 24 kWh battery pack and is priced at Rs 9.09 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh respectively, ex-showroom. The XT variant of the Tiago EV gets the following features over the XE variant:

ORVMs with turn indicators

Power windows

Electrically adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with four speakers

Steering-mounted controls

Follow-me-home headlamps

Smartwatch connectivity

Tata Tiago EV XZ+

The Tata Tiago EV XZ+ variant is powered by a 24kWh battery pack and gets two charging options, one with a 3.3kW charger priced at Rs 10.79 lakh ex-showroom and a 7.2kW AC fast charger priced at Rs 11.29 lakh ex-showroom. The Tata Tiago EV XZ+ variant, in addition to the XT trim, gets the following:

LED DRLs and projector headlamps

Fog lamps with blue bezels

Rear wiper with washer

Cruise control

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto headlamps

Cooled glovebox

Height-adjustable driver seat

Reverse parking camera

Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux

The Tata Tiago EV ZX+ Tech Lux trim is the range-topping model and similar to the XZ+ trim, comes with a 24 kWh battery pack with two charging options. The 3.3kW charger trim is priced at Rs 11.29 lakh ex-showroom, while the 7.2kW charger version costs Rs 11.79 lakh ex-showroom.

In addition to what the XZ+ trim gets, the Tata Tiago EV XZ+ Tech Lux gets the following features: