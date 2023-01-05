Tata Tiago EV test drives are now available

Tata Motors will begin the deliveries of the Tiago EV by the end of this month.

Ever since Tata Tiago EV’s prices were unveiled in October last year, many potential buyers have been waiting for the start of India’s most affordable electric vehicle’s test drives, which has now begun. Currently, the Tiago EV is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom, but it is expected to get costlier by 3 to 4 percent, which would be in the range of Rs 31,000 to Rs 35,000 depending on the trim.

Tata Tiago EV: Variants

The Tiago EV is offered in two battery pack options —a 19.2 kWh medium-range version and 24kWh long-range. The former is available in two trims priced at Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 9.09 lakh respectively, ex-showroom. The long-range comes in five variants starting from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh, ex-showroom. According to Tata Motors, the entry-level Tiago EV range will have a range of 250 km while the 24kWh battery-powered variants will return a driving range of 315km. The Tiago EV offers multiple charging options like a 15A plug socket, 7.2 kWh AC home wall box and DC fast charger.

Tata Tiago EV: Features

At the moment, Tiago EV doesn’t face any direct competition, but it will soon be challenged by the Citroen eC3. Tata Motors has ensured that the Tiago EV comes fully loaded with features, including some segment firsts. The hatchback EV boasts connected tech which has 45 features. This is a first in its class. The Tata Tiago EV comes standard with climate control air conditioning. Apart from this, it’s equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, an 8-speaker Harman music system and rain-sensing wipers and much more.

Based on the Tiago internal combustion engine’s 4-star rated platform from the Global NCAP agency, the EV is one of the safest hatchbacks in the country.