Tata Tiago EV Launch Live: Price, specs, features, range, more

New Tata Tiago EV Launch Live Updates: Tata Motors is all set to launch its next electric vehicle in India today, the Tiago EV. Upon its launch, the Tata Tiago EV will be India’s most affordable electric car and will have no rivals in the country.
Tata Tiago EV Launch Live Updates: Price, specs, features, design, range, and more
The new Tata Tiago EV is expected to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom bracket. The electric hatchback is expected to use the same power train as the Tigor EV, a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that makes 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque while offering a range of 302 km.
You can read more on the new Tata Tiago EV and what to expect from India’s most affordable electric car, while we will bring you all the latest updates from the launch as and when it happens. Stay tuned.
The new Tata Tiago EV is expected to get a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the same power train as the Tata Tigor EV, which makes 72 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.
The Tata Tiago EV will be India's most affordable electric car in the passenger segment ans is expected to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom price bracket. If so, the Tiago EV could also become India's best-selling EV, beating the Nexon EV in sales.
With the launch of the new Tata Tiago EV, the hatchback will be available with three fuel options — Petrol, CNG, and EV. Tata Motors offers the Tiago CNG is four variants that make use of the 1.2-litre internal combustion engine to make 72 bhp mated to a manual gearbox.
Tata Motors is all set to launch its next electric vehicle in India, the Tata Tiago EV, which will be based on the carmaker's Tiago hatchback. Tata Motors is aggressively expanding its EV portfolio in India and also leads the segment in sales.