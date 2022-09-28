Tata Tiago EV Launch Live: Price, specs, features, range, more

Tata Tiago EV Unveils in India Today Live Updates: Check Price, features, design, range, and more.

New Tata Tiago EV Launch Live Updates: Tata Motors is all set to launch its next electric vehicle in India today, the Tiago EV. Upon its launch, the Tata Tiago EV will be India’s most affordable electric car and will have no rivals in the country.

Tata Tiago EV Launch Live Updates: Price, specs, features, design, range, and more

The new Tata Tiago EV is expected to be priced around the Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom bracket. The electric hatchback is expected to use the same power train as the Tigor EV, a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that makes 74 bhp and 170 Nm of torque while offering a range of 302 km.

You can read more on the new Tata Tiago EV and what to expect from India’s most affordable electric car, while we will bring you all the latest updates from the launch as and when it happens. Stay tuned.

Live Updates