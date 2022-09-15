Tata Tiago EV’s India debut on September 28: Launch soon

The all-new Tata Tiago EV will make its global debut in India on September 28, 2022. Upon launch, it is expected to be the most affordable electric car to be on sale in the country.

Tata Motors recently announced that the company’s next electric offering for the Indian market will be the Tiago EV. Now, the home-grown automaker has officially confirmed that the all-new Tata Tiago EV will make its global debut in India on September 28, 2022. Upon launch, it is expected to be the most affordable electric car to be on sale in the country.

Tata Tiago EV showcased at 2018 Auto Expo (Image: Indian Autos Blog)

The Tata Tiago EV will be India’s first electric hatchback and it will sit below the Tigor EV in the company’s portfolio. While Tata Motors has not yet revealed the specifications or other details about the product, the Tiago EV is likely to share the underpinnings and mechanicals with its electrified sedan sibling. The Tigor EV was launched for the PV segment in India last year.

Talking about the specifications, the Tigor EV gets Tata’s advanced Ziptron technology that uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This powertrain develops 74 bhp, 170 Nm of peak torque and is claimed to sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. Moreover, it gets a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and offers an ARAI-certified range of 302 km per charge.

Watch Video | Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review:

The upcoming new Tata Tiago EV is expected to get the same powertrain and deliver identical figures. It is also worth mentioning that the Tigor EV bagged a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test and the Tiago EV is also likely to be pretty safe. In terms of pricing, the Tata Tiago EV is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the most affordable electric car in India.

