The all-new Tata Tiago EV will make its India debut tomorrow. It is expected to be the most affordable electric car in India. Check out the expected price and specs of the Tiago EV here.

Tata Motors is gearing up to take the wraps off its first electric hatchback for the Indian market. The all-new Tata Tiago EV will make its India debut tomorrow, i.e. on September 28, 2022. Upon launch, it is expected to be the most affordable electric car in the country. Check out the expected price, specifications, and other details of the Tata Tiago EV here.

Tata Tiago EV: Range and Performance

The new Tata Tiago EV is likely to share its powertrain with the Tigor EV. It should get Tata’s advanced Ziptron technology with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor and churn out around 74 bhp and 170 Nm. Moreover, the Tiago EV is expected to get a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers an ARAI-certified range of 302 km per charge in the electrified Tigor.

Tata Tiago EV: Features on offer

The Tata Tiago EV will get a host of features. It will get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology. Some other features will include multi-mode regenerative braking which helps to recharge the electric car’s batteries while driving. It will also get cruise control, premium leatherette seats, and a Sports mode.

Tata Tiago EV: Price and Rivals

The upcoming Tata Tiago EV is expected to be the most affordable electric car in India. It is likely to be priced from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. While the Tiago EV won’t have any direct rivals in India for now, indirectly it will compete against its three-box sibling, the Tata Tigor EV.

