Tata Tiago EV gets over 20,000 bookings: 25% from first-time car buyers

Tata Motors recently introduced the all-new Tiago EV in India at a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It is currently the most affordable electric car in the Indian market. According to Tata Motors, the Tiago EV has already garnered over 20,000 bookings and about 25 percent of these are from first-time car buyers. This electric car is currently available in 170 cities.

Tata Tiago EV: Bookings details

The bookings for the Tiago EV commenced in September this year and while its introductory price was initially valid for the first 10,000 customers, the company later extended the offer to 20,000 buyers.

Now, in a recent interaction with Financial Express, Tata Motors revealed that the Tiago EV has surpassed the 20,000 bookings mark and about 25 percent of these are from first-time car buyers, which is surprisingly high.

Tata Tiago EV: Range, battery and charging time

The new electrified Tiago gets two different battery pack options: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 310 km on a single charge. It can be charged within an hour with a fast charger while the normal charging can take up to 8.7 hours.

Tata Tiago EV: Price and rivals

The Tata Tiago EV is currently priced from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. However, its prices will go up by around Rs 35,000 – Rs 45,000 in January 2023, depending on the variant. The Tiago EV doesn’t have any direct rivals in India and its deliveries will commence next month.

