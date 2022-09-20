Tata Tiago EV’s features officially revealed: India debut on September 28

Tata Motors has officially revealed some key features of the Tiago EV on social media ahead of its debut on September 28, 2022. Upon launch, it is likely to be the most affordable electric car on sale in India.

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch its most affordable electric car in the country. The all-new Tata Tiago EV will make its global debut in India on September 28, 2022. Ahead of the official unveiling, the company has teased some key features of this electric hatchback on its social media platforms.

The new Tata Tiago EV will get multi-mode regenerative braking which helps to recharge the electric car’s batteries while driving. It will also get cruise control, premium leatherette seats, and a Sports mode. In terms of features, the Tiago EV is expected to get a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology.

Talking about the specifications, while Tata Motors has not yet revealed any details about the same, it’s likely to borrow the powertrain from the Tigor EV. The Tigor EV was launched for the PV segment in India last year. It gets Tata’s advanced Ziptron technology that uses a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This powertrain develops 74 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

Moreover, the Tiago EV is expected to get a 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers an ARAI-certified range of 302 km per charge in its three-box sibling. It is also worth mentioning that the Tigor EV bagged a 4-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The upcoming Tata Tiago EV is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the most affordable electric car in India.

