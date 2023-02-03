Tata Tiago EV deliveries begin in India: Priced from Rs 8.49 lakh

The deliveries of the Tata Tiago EV have commenced in India. This electric car is priced from Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom, and is claimed to offer a range of up to 315 km on a single charge.

Tata Motors recently launched the all-new Tiago EV in India at an introductory starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It is currently the most affordable electric car in the country. The company has bagged over 20,000 bookings for the Tiago EV yet and its deliveries have now officially commenced.

Tata Tiago EV: Bookings and delivery

The bookings for the Tiago EV commenced in September 2022 and it bagged 10,000 bookings within a day. While its introductory prices were initially valid for the first 10,000 customers, the company later extended the offer to 20,000 buyers. Its deliveries have now started and Tata Motors has already delivered the first batch of 2,000 units of this electric car.

Tata Tiago EV: Battery, range and charging time

The new Tiago EV gets two different battery packs: a 19.2 kWh unit and a 24 kWh version. They develop 60 bhp & 74 bhp respectively and are claimed to offer a driving range of 250 to 315 km on a single charge. It can be charged within an hour with a fast charger while normal charging can take up to 8.7 hours.

Tata Tiago EV: Price and rivals

The introductory prices of the all-new Tata Tiago EV range from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom. It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it will take on its own sibling, the Tigor EV, and also the Nexon EV Prime to a certain extent.

Here’s what the company said:

Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales & Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The launch of the Tiago.ev was aimed at accelerating the adoption of EVs by democratising the Indian EV market and we are happy to announce that we are on the right path with this product, with cars retailed across 133 cities on the back of a robust sales network. The sheer trust in this brand has led to the success we are celebrating today.”

