Tata Tiago EV bookings open tomorrow

Tata Tiago EV bookings open from October 10, 2022. The Tata Tiago EV can be booked for Rs 21,000 and the introductory price of Rs 8.49 lakh is applicable for the first 10,000 units.

The recently-launched Tata Tiago EV is the newest electric car in the Indian market and also the most affordable. Launched at Rs 8.49 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), the Tiago EV is available in a total of 7 variants, which differ in terms of trim levels, charging options, and battery pack size.

Battery Pack Charging Option Variant Price 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XE Rs 8.49 lakh 19.2 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT Rs 9.09 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XT Rs 9.99 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Rs 10.79 lakh 24 kWh 3.3 kW AC XZ+ Tech Lux Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Rs 11.29 lakh 24 kWh 7.2 kW AC XZ+ Tech Lux Rs 11.79 lakh

When launched late last month, Tata Motors said that bookings for the EV will commence in October and it is to start tomorrow, October 10, 2022. One can book the new Tata Tiago EV for Rs 21,000, and Tata Motors has reserved 2000 units for its existing EV customers. Also, the introductory price is applicable for the first 10,000 units of the Tata Tiago EV. Customer test drives, however, will begin in December.

Also Read New Tata Tiago EV – All you need to know

The Tata Tiago EV is powered either by a 19.2 kWh motor or a 24 kWh unit that supports fast charging. The 19.2 kWh battery pack makes 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque while offering a range of 250 km on a full charge. The larger 24 kWh battery pack makes 74 bhp and 114 Nm, while Tata Motors claims a range of 315 km.

With a DC fast charger, the Tata Tiago EV’s battery pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 57 minutes, while a 7.2 kW AC charger charges the battery pack from 0 to 100 per cent in 3 hours and 36 minutes.

Also Read New Tata Tiago EV variant-wise features explained

For the price, the Tata Tiago EV is feature-rich as it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, OVRMs that can be adjusted and folded electrically, cruise control, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, leatherette seats, and more.

The new Tiago EV is a 4-star rated hatchback by NCAP and the gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, seatbelt reminder, and reverse parking sensors amongst others. The Tata Tiago EV does not have a direct competitor in the Indian market and its closest rival is the Tata Tigor EV which is in a different segment.