Tata Tiago EV announced as the official partner of IPL 2023

Tata Motors continues its association for the sixth consecutive year as the official partner for the Tata Indian Premier league with the Tiago ev as the official partner for this year’s league.

Commenting on this partnership, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “After 5 consecutive successful runs, we are back with the Tata IPL showcasing our newest EV offering, our premium electric hatch – the Tiago.ev. With this exciting new product, we want to democratize EVs in India. In addition to some exciting engagement activities, we are looking forward to educating the masses on EVs at large and bust common myths through an integrated ad campaign. This association with India’s biggest media property will help us highlight the importance of EVs, not only in urban India, but in smaller towns as well. We wish to drive tremendous value from this partnership and fast forward the ongoing revolution towards the future of mobility by encouraging rapid adoption of EVs in India.”

As the official partner, the brand will effectively utilize the Tata IPL platform to not just display the new Tiago.ev across all the 12 stadiums, but also connect with the entire nation through a host of engaging activities. One such interesting initiative is the ‘100 reasons to go.ev with Tiago.ev’ campaign. Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, this campaign focuses on consumers’ top mental barriers towards EV adoption and addresses those through a series of light-hearted, slice of life, relatable instances. It aims to bust common EV myths and position the Tiagoe v as a simple, easy switch to a far superior choice of mobility. This campaign will be further amplified on digital and social media as well as across multiple housing societies, fan parks events and point of sale activations during the course of the league.

This year’s matches will also play host to the exciting Tiago EV Electric Striker Award – where the player with highest strike rate of the match will take home the coveted trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. Furthermore, the Tiago EV Electric Striker of the Season will get a chance to drive home a brand new Tata TiagoW EV Additionally, each time the ball hits the Tiago EV car on display, Tata Motors will donate Rs 5,00,000 towards enhancing the biodiversity of Coffee Plantations in Karnataka by planting saplings.

Rewarding the early adopters of EVs for their continued trust in the brand, Tata Motors will gratify Tata EV owners by offering tickets to select matches. Tata EV owners will also get to be a part of some exciting engagement activities on-ground and few lucky owners will win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of presenting an award to some of the world’s finest cricketers.

Tata Motors has engaged with the Indian Premier League since 2018, showcasing some of its most competitive and industry-defining products like the Nexon, Harrier, Altroz, Safari and Punch. Placing the Tiago.ev at the centre of this year’s game signifies the company’s commitment towards faster adoption of a new era of green mobility in the country.