Tata Tiago Electric likely to be first Tata car to get FAME II incentives: India launch soon

Tata Tiago Electric Car: 2018 has been the year of the Electric Car for India, starting with an almost unanimous push towards electric mobility from the government late last year to the Auto Expo 2018 where almost every manufacturer brought at least one Electric Vehicle to the table. However, in the melee of concepts and pre-production specimens that were shown, there are only two manufacturers in India that currently manufacture EVs. Mahindra has long been in the game with the Maini Reva derived E20 and more recently the E-Verito, however, the breakout star in the EV space this year has been Tata Motors, whose Tigor EV emerged on top of a tender for Electric Cars by the EESL. The Tender for 10,000 cars is the largest standing bid for Electric cars ever in the world.

Tata Motors at the time sourced the powertrain from a Canadian company by the name of alt-fuel, with a range of 140 kms. Now while the majority of the power-trains sourced from Tata Motors’ will still go toward fulfilling the EESL tender deliveries the powertrain can be easily adapted into the Tiago. On the sidelines of the Geneva Motor Show 2018, an interview with Tata Motors President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Mayank Pareek revealed that the vehicle might be the first EV from the Tata with a presence of 95% across segments.

Not long until we showcase our Tiago EV! The countdown is on... https://t.co/G0pysVAoEl — TMETC (@TMETC) July 18, 2017

Now, it seems the Tiago is ready to come to fruition with Tata Motors spokespersons announcing in a report to TNN, that one should expect a Tata Electric car in the consumer market in two months. Indicating that they have probably already transplanted the power-train and are production ready with the new Tigor EV. Now just because the Tigor is electric don’t expect it to have Sci-fi feature, in fact, we expect that the EV will be kept as spartan as possible to keep costs down. Considering that the Tigor EV breaches the Rs 10 lakh mark, it is expected that the Tiago EV will be priced between 6-9 lakh once launched, inclusive of benefits that buyers will get from the Fame II Scheme.