Tata Tiago diesel, Zest AMT recalled to make them “emission compliant”: Check if your car is affected

Tata Motors is recalling only certain units of the 1.05-litre diesel-engined Tiago as well as the 1.3-litre Quadrajet Zest AMT for fixing a potential emissions issue.

August 10, 2020

Tata Motors has issued a recall for the Tiago as well as Zest diesel models. While a similar recall had happened a few years ago, it was only for the Zest AMT (even now these are affected) and Tigor diesels. Tata Motors has now called a second batch of the Zest and Tiago for inspection related to emissions compliance. The recall notice says that “Tata Motors, strives to ensure that its vehicles are emission compliant”. These cars will be treated free of cost at Tata Motors’ workshops. It is unclear what exactly is the issue. The Zest AMT models which have a chassis number ranging between MAT624201FLD13319 to MAT624201GLC06228 and from MAT624027GPD11615 to MAT624201GPE15201 are being recalled. Moreover, the Tiago diesels which are being recalled have a chassis number from MAT626184GKF16560 to MAT626141HKB10162. Customers can also contact toll-free No. 1800 209 7979 for further information.

We reached out to the aforementioned number. However, the executive who answered the call said that they have no information pertaining to this recall. We will advise our readers to reach out to the service centres directly. Furthermore, Tata Motors on asked for the time of the repair or number of cars affected said that “they have nothing more to add at this point in time.” The Tiago’s 1.05-litre diesel engine used to produce 70hp of power and 140Nm. It was paired with a 5-speed manual transmission and used to claim 27.28kmpl mileage.

As for the Tata Zest diesel, it used to source its power from the Fiat 1.3-litre Multijet motor. This engine was good for 90hp of power and 200Nm. The claimed mileage was 21.58kmpl. Tata Motors has discontinued the Zest altogether for the Indian market while the Tiago continues only with a petrol engine.

Tata Motors is currently offering discounts on a few of its products. These include the flagship Harrier, Nexon, Tigor, and Tiago.

