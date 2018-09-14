Tata Tiago crosses 1.7 lakh unit sales in 28 months: Here’s what makes it a success

Tata Tiago has found 1.7 lakh homes till date since its launch in India 28 months back. The month of August 2018 proved the best one for the Tata Tiago when 9,277 units of the hatchback were sold. The Tiago has played a key role for Tata in establishing the company again in the passenger car segment. Tata Tiago achieved a cumulative booking of 1 lakh units in October 2017. The Tata Tiago is currently available at the dealerships across India in the price range of Rs 3.39 lakh and Rs 6.04 lakh (both prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Tiago is on sale at present with two engine options. While the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 84 bhp and 114 Nm, the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel mill makes out 69 bhp and 140 Nm.

The Tata Tiago Wizz edition was launched in India in September last year and it was a sportier version of the standard Tiago. The Tata Tiago Wizz edition was launched in India at a price of Rs 4.52 lakh for the petrol version and Rs 5.30 lakh for the diesel trim (prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). Among prime updates were the black coloured roof with spoilers along with berry red highlights on the grille. The Wizz edition also got roof rails that added a bit of character to the car.

Tata Motors has recently launched the new Tiago NRG. The new model looks bolder than the standard one and has a better road presence. In other news, the performance-oriented Tata Tiago JTP edition will be launched in India next month. The car will quench the thirst of enthusiasts that are on the lookout of a powerful hatchback under the Rs 10 lakh mark. More details on the new Tata Tiago JTP expected soon, so stay tuned with us for the same.