Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG India launch on January 19, 2022: Details

Tata Motors will launch the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor in India on January 19, 2022. The official bookings for these CNG cars are now open at select Tata Motors dealerships.

Tata Motors has been planning to launch the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor in India since a really long time and now they are finally coming soon. This Bombay-based homegrown car manufacturer has officially announced that the new Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG will be launched in India on January 19, 2022. Bookings for the same are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships in India. One can pre-book them by paying a refundable token amount of Rs 5,000 – Rs 15,000, depending on the dealership.

Tata Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are some of the most anticipated small cars in India. These will be the first Tata cars in the country to get the CNG powertrain. Currently, the Tata Tiago and Tigor get a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor develops 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and they get an optional 5-speed AMT too.

The upcoming CNG versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor are expected to get a de-tuned version of this 1.2-litre petrol motor. Moreover, the engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. Also, it is worth noting that upon its launch, the Tata Tigor will be the only sedan in India that will be available with three different powertrains, namely petrol, CNG, and electric version.

The new Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG will be launched in India on January 19, 2022. One can expect the company to charge a premium of around Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 for the CNG versions of these cars over their corresponding petrol variants. The new Tata Tiago CNG will rival the likes of the Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG, etc. while the Tigor CNG’s sole rival will be the Hyundai Aura CNG.

