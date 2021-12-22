Tata Tiago CNG, Tigor CNG India launch next month: Bookings open

Tata Motors will soon launch the CNG versions of the Tiago and the Tigor in India. The unofficial bookings for these CNG cars have already commenced at select Tata Motors dealerships.

Tata Motors is planning to soon launch the CNG versions of the Tata Tiago and the Tigor in the Indian market. While these CNG cars were earlier expected to be launched in November 2021, the official launch is now finally expected to take place in January 2022. Moreover, the unofficial bookings for the same are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships in India.

Tata has been testing the CNG versions of the Tiago and Tigor since a really long time and upon launch, they will be the first set of CNG cars from the house of this Bombay-based homegrown carmaker. The company has not yet officially revealed any details regarding the launch timeline of these CNG cars. However, according to our dealership sources in the Delhi-NCR region, the new Tiago CNG and the Tigor CNG will be launched in India next month, i.e. in January 2022.

In fact, select Tata Motors dealerships are already accepting bookings for the same. One can pre-book the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG by paying a refundable token amount of Rs 11,000 – Rs 15,000, depending on the dealership. Currently, the Tata Tiago and Tigor get a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor develops 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and they get an optional 5-speed AMT too.

The upcoming CNG versions of the Tata Tiago and Tigor are expected to get a de-tuned version of this 1.2-litre petrol motor. Moreover, the engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. One can expect the company to charge a premium of around Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 for the CNG version over the corresponding petrol variants. The new Tata Tiago CNG will rival the likes of the Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG, etc. while the Tigor CNG’s sole rival will be the Hyundai Aura CNG.

