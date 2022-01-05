Tata Tiago CNG snapped before launch: Features i-CNG badge

Here is a set of images of the upcoming Tata Tiago CNG, which gives a glimpse of its boot space and tailgate. The launch of the Tiago CNG is likely to happen by this month itself.

With petrol prices sky-rocketing to the stratosphere, entry-level car buyers are keen on switching to CNG as fuel. Tata Motors also is betting big on the cheaper and cleaner fuel option, it seems. The carmaker has recently released a teaser image for its forthcoming CNG offering – Tiago CNG. Now, a set of images of the Tiago CNG has also surfaced on the internet. It gives a sneak peek into the changes that the clean-fuel iteration of the Tiago will come with.

These images show the rear-end of the Tata Tiago CNG, which doesn’t look any different from the regular model except for the new “i-CNG” badge. Pictures also reveal the trunk of the hatchback, which now houses a CNG cylinder.

As can be seen in the image, there is hardly any usable boot space left with the cylinder in place. The variant snapped is not known as of now, but it does come with a parcel tray, which will keep the cylinder and its mounting points away from the eyes of occupants.

The Tiago CNG is likely to reach the showroom floors officially by this month itself. Also, the CNG variants are expected to carry a price premium of around Rs. 50,000 over their petrol counterparts. However, it will continue to use the same 1.2L Revotron petrol motor that dishes out 86 PS of peak power and 113 Nm of peak torque in its current avatar. In the CNG avatar, this engine will see a slight dip in the peak power and torque figures.

For the transmission options, expect the Tiago CNG to come with a stick shift unit only. Once launched, the Tiago CNG will take on the CNG grades of the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and more. A CNG iteration of the Tigor is also on the cards, and it is assumed to be launched soon with similar mechanicals as the Tiago CNG. Thankfully, it will offer better boot space than its hatchback sibling.