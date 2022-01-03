Tata Tiago CNG officially teased ahead of launch: Bookings open

Tata Motors has officially teased the upcoming Tiago CNG. The unofficial bookings for the same are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships and it is expected to be launched within this month.

Tata Tiago CNG is one of the most anticipated small cars in India. Tata Motors has been planning to launch the CNG version of the Tiago in India since a really long time and now it’s finally coming soon. This Bombay-based homegrown carmaker has officially teased the Tiago CNG ahead of its launch which is expected to take place within this month. Moreover, the unofficial bookings for the same are already open at select Tata Motors dealerships in India.

Tata Motors released a video on New Year’s eve across all its social media platforms, hinting at an imminent launch of the Tiago CNG. Upon launch, the new CNG version of the Tiago will be the first CNG car from the house of Tata Motors. The company has not yet officially revealed its exact launch date. However, according to our dealership sources in the Delhi-NCR region, the pre-bookings for the same are already open since October last year.

One can pre-book the upcoming Tiago CNG by paying a refundable token amount of Rs 11,000 – Rs 15,000, depending on the dealership. Currently, the Tata Tiago gets a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor develops 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and it gets an optional 5-speed AMT too.

The upcoming CNG version of the car is expected to get a de-tuned version of this 1.2-litre petrol motor. Moreover, the engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. One can expect the company to charge a premium of around Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 for the CNG version over the corresponding petrol variants. The new Tata Tiago CNG will rival the likes of the Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG, etc.

