Tata Tiago CNG India launch next month: Unofficial bookings open

Tata Motors will soon launch the CNG version of the Tata Tiago in India. The unofficial bookings for the upcoming Tiago CNG have already commenced at select Tata Motors dealerships.

By:Updated: Oct 20, 2021 5:11 PM
Tata Tiago

Tata Motors is launching back-to-back new cars in the Indian market. Just a few days ago, the company launched the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in the country. Now, the carmaker is planning to soon launch the CNG version of the Tata Tiago in India. The upcoming Tata Tiago CNG will be the first CNG car from the house of this Bombay-based homegrown carmaker. Also, the unofficial pre-bookings for the same are now open at select Tata Motors dealerships.

Tata Motors has not yet officially revealed any details regarding the launch timeline of the Tiago CNG in India. However, according to our dealership sources in Delhi-NCR, the new Tata Tiago CNG will be launched in the country by the end of next month or in early December. In fact, some of the company’s authorized dealerships have also started accepting pre-bookings for the same. One can pre-book the Tata Tiago CNG by paying a refundable token amount of Rs 11,000 – Rs 15,000, depending on the dealership. 

Watch Video | Tata Punch Review in Hindi:

Currently, the Tiago is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine. This motor develops 86 PS of power at 6000 RPM and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3300 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and it gets an optional 5-speed AMT too. The upcoming CNG version of the Tata Tiago will get a de-tuned version of this petrol motor and the engine will be paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. 

The current petrol-only version of the Tata Tiago is available in five variants, namely XE, XT, XZ, XZ+, and XZ+ dual-tone. It is currently priced between Rs 4.99 lakh – Rs 7.04 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. Tata Motors might offer the upcoming CNG version of the Tiago only in the mid-spec XT and XZ variants of this hatchback. One can expect the company to charge a premium of around Rs 50,000 – Rs 60,000 for the CNG version over the petrol variants. The new Tata Tiago CNG will rival the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, S-CNG, etc. 

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

