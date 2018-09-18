Tata Tiago clocks best-ever sales: What makes it a hit among young buyers

Tata Tiago has registered its best-ever monthly sales till date as it found 9,277 homes in the month of August 2018. The top end XZ variant of the Tata Tiago accounted for the maximum sales out of all the variants. Rejoiced by this, Tata Motors launched the new Tiago NRG edition earlier this month in order to position the car as an SUV inspired and rugged vehicle. The Tata Tiago NRG has been launched in India at a price of Rs 5.5 lakh for the petrol version while the diesel trim can be yours for a price of Rs 6.32 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Tiago is the first product by the company to be based on the IMPACT Design language that makes it appealing to the buyers, especially the younger ones. This is evident by the fact that more than 50 percent of the Tiago buyers are less than 35 years of age. The company has announced that the petrol variant of the Tata Tiago has contributed to 80% of the overall sales of the car last month.

Commenting on this achievement, S. N. Barman, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors said that the Tiago brand continues to go from strength to strength and last month’s numbers are a testament to that. These volumes can be attributed to the pre-festive season demand for the car. Since the launch in April 2016, Tata Motors has sold over 1.7 lakh units and it is the only product in the hatchback segment which is still registering a strong growth despite being in its third year of production. He added that the company is confident that with the introduction of newer models such as the recently-launched Tiago NRG, the brand will continue to thrive in the foreseeable future.

In other news, the company is now prepping up for the launch of the Tiago JTP edition next month. The performance-based model will get sportier bumpers along with smoked out headlamps, side skirting and a rear spoiler. The upcoming Tata Tiago JTP edition will draw power from the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that has been tuned to deliver an enhanced power output of 109 bhp with 150 Nm of torque. While the standard model is already doing a decent job for the company, the JTP edition will cater to the audience looking for a powerful and sporty hatchback that will eventually help in even better sales numbers.