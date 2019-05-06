Tata Tiago and Tigor’s diesel variants might be discontinued soon

Tata Motors, one of the top-5 automobile manufacturers in India, might soon discontinue small diesel cars from its portfolio. The company feels that the demand for the same might plummet due to increase in costs after the implementation of BS-VI emission regulations. The homegrown automaker currently sells small capacity diesel engines in its entry-level cars like the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor compact sedan along with the Bolt premium hatchback. The Tiago and Tigor employ a 1.05-litre oil-burner while the Bolt comes with a 1.3-litre unit.

"We feel that low demand for entry- and mid-size diesel models will not justify the high costs involved in developing a new small capacity engine," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek told PTI. Moreover, around 80 per cent of the demand in the said segment is for petrol variants, and thus, the additional required investment does not seem viable, he added.

In addition to the Tiago and Tigor, Tata Motors also sells the sub-compact SUV Nexon and the Harrier with diesel engines. The former comes with a 1.5-litre unit while the later comes with a 2.0-litre unit which has been sourced from Fiat. These are likely to be upgraded to meet the BS-VI emission regulations. "Given that these high costs will ultimately have to be passed on to the end customer, the sale of diesel vehicles will logically see a decline in the industry," he Pareek added.

Since cars are set to become expensive after the implementation of these new emission regulations due to additional hardware requirements in order for them to comply, it's not just Tata Motors that is contemplating the future of oil-burners. Maruti Suzuki has recently announced that it is going to completely phase out diesel engine from its portfolio post-April 2020. And it will only consider bringing them back if customers demand. On the other hand, Ford India has announced that they are going to upgrade their diesel engines in order to comply with the upcoming emission regulations.

Inputs: PTI