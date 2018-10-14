Tata Tiago and Tigor JTP cars to be unveiled on 23rd October: Turbo-charged Baleno RS rival and Sedan coming soon!

It's official! Tata’s new performance brand JTP will make its presence felt on the 23rd of October 2018. The brand which involves a coalition between Tata Motors and Coimbatore based Jayem Auto will launch a range of Tata based performance cars that will take on the likes of the Polo GT TSI and Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS. Now a media invite has confirmed that the first cars, the Tiago and the Tigor JTP will be launched in Coimbatore on the 24th of October 2018. Both cars had made a public debut at the 2018 Auto Expo, and are likely to be powered by an up-tuned version of the Nexon’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol Revotron Motor.

Now, Jayem, for those who have not been following this news, has long been an R&D cell for performance Tata cars. They were responsible for the 265 hp V6 powered Indica Silhouette and even the more recent Super Nano, that was powered by a superbike engine. Now, they have finally managed to bring two performance car through to production. It is also likely that these two cars will be the first in a long line of Tata JTP cars, with the Nexon also expected to get a further uprated version. Now, to be clear this is no go-as- you-may sticker job, but properly sports oriented cars. With an uprated motor, tweak suspension and brakes and even work done on the gearbox to ensure that they really pack a punch. For Jayem, led by Indian motorsport legend J Anand, this will be their manufacturing debut and with a rich history of race pedigree behind them, we expect nothing but the best. In the past, J Anand has built the MRF F2000 single seater formula cars, MRF Cedia N+ Category rally machines and remains the only manufacturer in the country to build and sell their own performance suspension system that is used in Rally and Race cars.

Visually too, both the cars will be distinctly different from their standard siblings with very cool JTP badges on the car. Like Nurburing edition cars that feature an outline of the ring, the JTP badges represent the Kari Motor Speed Way, the home of Jayem Auto. That aside, the JTP sibling will get a large functional air-dam, larger fog-lamp housings with red accents, and bonnet and fender mounted air-vents as well. The look will be tied together by smokey projector headlamps and a rear diffuser are also included in the plethora of subtle visual updates. 15-inch wheels shod on diamond cut alloys are also likely to feature on the list of updates.