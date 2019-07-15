Tata Tiago and Tigor JTP cars get new feature updates following customer feedback

As a part of their venture with Jayem Autosport and Tata Motors, Tata introduced sportier versions of the Tiago and the Tigor model with the introduction of the Jayem Tata Performance (JTP) division. The Tiago and Tigor JTP models were launched in October 2018 with more powerful turbocharged petrol engines, tweaked suspension, tyres and styling.

However, after customer demand, Tata Motors has decided to throw in a couple of extra goodies with the two models. Tata will now equip the Tigor and Tiago JTP models with tinted windows and rear windscreen, a cooled glove box both of which have now been included in the official product brochure. Additionally, Tata Motors is expected to introduce a new line of accessories especially for the JTP models soon.

Tata Motors currently only offers the Tiago and the Tigor JTP models in either pearl white and red exterior colour options with blacked-out roof with contrast colour on the ORVMs. Both these cars come with a 1.2-litre, turbocharged, 3-cylinder petrol engine which has been tuned to develop 114hp and 150Nm of torque. As standard, both cars come with 5-speed manual gearboxes and power is sent to the front wheels. The JTP twins also get bespoke designed 15-inch alloy wheels with 185/60 R15 Apollo tyres.

While Tata has given a couple of extra features with the JTP models, it still does not get the larger 6.5-inch infotainment touchscreen which is now offered with the standard models. The Tiago and Tigor JTP models will continue to come with the existing 5-inch Harman system which only gets Tata’s App Suite and does not feature Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.