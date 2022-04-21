Tata Tiago achieves 4 lakh production milestone: 4,00,000th units rolls out from Sanand plant

Tata Motors has launched the #Tiago4ever campaign to commemorate the successful production of 4 lakh units of the Tiago.

Tata Tiago remains one of the best-selling models of the homegrown brand. It is affectionately loved by the Indian audience. The hatchback has today achieved a new production milestone of 4,00,000 units. Today, the company has rolled out the 4,00,000th unit of the Tiago from its Sanad-based manufacturing facility. To commemorate this event, the brand has also launched the #Tiago4ever campaign.

Launched for the first time in 2016, the Tiago is the first-ever Tata product to make its way to this achievement in the shortest duration of time. Currently, it is on sale with a 1.2L BS-6 compliant petrol motor in 2 renditions – Tiago and Tiago NRG. Also, a total of 14 variants of Tiago are on offer in the Indian market.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. said, “This is indeed a historic milestone for Tata Motors as Tiago is the first car to complete this milestone in a short span. Tiago has been a key product in our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and since its launch has been successful in grabbing a sizeable market share in the most crowded segment in the auto industry.”

He added, “The Tiago has become the preferred choice for youngsters who are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and safe car, with more than 60% of sales generated from first-time buyers. The recent interventions of Tiago NRG and Tiago CNG have gained quite the popularity among prospective buyers. We are confident that the Tata Tiago will continue to play an integral part in our New Forever range and will enhance our market performance in the Indian auto industry.”

The Tiago has managed to grab 19 per cent of the market share in its segment. Also, the company has recently launched the i-CNG variant of the hatchback. With a 4-star GNCAP crash test rating, the Tiago is also one of the safest hatchbacks on sale in the country today.

Also Read – 2023 Lexus RZ 450e is here: Lexus’ first global BEV