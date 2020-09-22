Tata Tiago 3,00,000th unit rolled out: Why this Hyundai Santro rival is a success

The Tata Tiago BS6 is available with only a petrol engine. This 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder engine makes 82hp of power and 113Nm.

By:September 22, 2020 12:55 PM

In 2015, Tata Motors rolled out a Maruti Suzuki Celerio competitor. It was the Tata Tiago. The Tiago was based on an existing modified platform, one which Tata Motors calls as a legacy. No sooner was it launched, the masses started lapping it up. After all, it had the looks, ample features as well as efficient powertrains. Now, the company claims to have rolled out the 3,00,000 Tiago unit. The milestone unit was rolled out from the company’s Sanand plant in Gujarat. The Tata Tiago BS6 is available with only a petrol engine. This 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder engine makes 82hp of power and 113Nm. A 5-speed manual or AMT can be paired with this engine. Prices of the Tata Tiago start from Rs 4.69 lakh. This is nearly Rs 1.5 lakh more than what it was priced in 2015.

Now, why the masses love the Tiago is because it has enough space for five adults. Not only this, the ride and handling of the car is on the lines of expensive hatchbacks thereby helping the buyer make a clear decision. The Tiago also has a good load of features like a touchscreen infotainment system, rear-view camera, steering mounted audio controls, digital instrument console, projector headlights, dual-tone colours, polished alloy wheels and more. While the engine might not be the best-in-class, it still has ample power to take five occupants and their luggage.

The fact that the Celerio barely moved ahead in terms of features is another bit. In came the Hyundai Santro and it still failed to create a lasting impression on prospective buyers. Another biggest aspect is the four star crash safety rating which the Tiago recently received from GNCAP. This is the USP of this car as none of the other rivals has so far got their cars crash tested or lag behind.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 launched at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh: Engine specs, variants, features  

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Toyota Urban Cruiser India launch tomorrow: What to expect from Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza rival

Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

Tata Altroz diesel prices slashed: Maruti Baleno rival cheaper by this much

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 new variant, colour option teased: India launch soon!

Video: MG Gloster's four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

Video: MG Gloster's four-wheel-drive system demonstrated on different terrains

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Datsun redi-GO recalled in India for airbag control unit replacement

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Monday Blues killer! Benda's inline-four cruiser concept looks smashing: Heading to India?

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Tata Nexon EV now available with limited period subscription offer: Benefits explained

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Kia Motors launches 'KiaMobility' rental service: To expand to global markets by 2021

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

Sourcing EV battery metals from deep sea claims 90% carbon footprint reduction

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

New normal in the car rental industry: Hygiene a prime focus

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Here's how idling your naturally aspirated/turbocharged car is beneficial in the long run

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

Vehicle scrappage policy a step closer to approval, Cabinet note ready

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

BS6 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs, variant details

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

2020 Mahindra Thar serial number 1 to be auctioned this week for COVID-19 relief funds

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace video review: Specs, features, price

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

BMW R18 cruiser launched at a price of Rs 18.90 lakh: Variants, engine specs, features

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

2020 MotoGP: Viñales claims victory at Misano as Bagnaia crashes from lead

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Ather 450X Collector's Edition to be unveiled on 25th September: Here's why you can't buy it now!

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs