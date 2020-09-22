Tata Tiago 3,00,000th unit rolled out: Why this Hyundai Santro rival is a success

The Tata Tiago BS6 is available with only a petrol engine. This 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder engine makes 82hp of power and 113Nm.

In 2015, Tata Motors rolled out a Maruti Suzuki Celerio competitor. It was the Tata Tiago. The Tiago was based on an existing modified platform, one which Tata Motors calls as a legacy. No sooner was it launched, the masses started lapping it up. After all, it had the looks, ample features as well as efficient powertrains. Now, the company claims to have rolled out the 3,00,000 Tiago unit. The milestone unit was rolled out from the company’s Sanand plant in Gujarat. The Tata Tiago BS6 is available with only a petrol engine. This 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder engine makes 82hp of power and 113Nm. A 5-speed manual or AMT can be paired with this engine. Prices of the Tata Tiago start from Rs 4.69 lakh. This is nearly Rs 1.5 lakh more than what it was priced in 2015.

Now, why the masses love the Tiago is because it has enough space for five adults. Not only this, the ride and handling of the car is on the lines of expensive hatchbacks thereby helping the buyer make a clear decision. The Tiago also has a good load of features like a touchscreen infotainment system, rear-view camera, steering mounted audio controls, digital instrument console, projector headlights, dual-tone colours, polished alloy wheels and more. While the engine might not be the best-in-class, it still has ample power to take five occupants and their luggage.

The fact that the Celerio barely moved ahead in terms of features is another bit. In came the Hyundai Santro and it still failed to create a lasting impression on prospective buyers. Another biggest aspect is the four star crash safety rating which the Tiago recently received from GNCAP. This is the USP of this car as none of the other rivals has so far got their cars crash tested or lag behind.

