Tata Tiago 2026 review: Comparing petrol, ev, and iCNG AMT variants

We tested the three really distinct variants of this hatchback

The Tata Tiago has undergone a major evolution. It’s available in petrol, CNG, and electric variants, and while the engine, battery size, and power output remain the same, the 2026 model gets an all-new design, refreshed and a richer-looking cabin, a lot of new features, reinforced body shell, and twin-cylinder CNG technology. Has that changed the way the car handles? We tested all three variants in Bengaluru traffic, on highways, and nearby hills.

Tiago EV: Lovely and solid inside, plasticky outside

It looks like a toy-car, but is a real family vehicle, unlike MG Comet EV. Priced starting at Rs 6.99 lakh, the new Tiago EV is officially India’s most affordable electric car – even more affordable than the tiny MG Comet EV (Rs 7.63 lakh onwards).

That could be reason enough to buy this car, provided it is for you. We tested it in the notorious Bengaluru traffic, and highways.

What is it?

It has two battery options: 19.2 kWh Medium Range (226 km claimed) and a 24 kWh Long Range (285 km claimed). In real-world city conditions, the long-range variant delivers about 200 km on a full charge, easily covering 40-km daily commute for an entire work week.

On the highway, however, this range drops – my test car showed a range of 180 km at 98% battery charge.

How’s the design?

While the upgraded cabin is a pleasant and comfortable place to sit – fabric inserts look very good and upmarket, and there are a lot of cubbyholes and even a wireless charger for two phones, as well as rear AC vents – the new exterior styling misses the mark. The monochrome, single-tone colour scheme on the front looks overly plasticky, giving this hatchback a toy-car aesthetic. From the rear, however, the car looks good.

How does it drive?

The Tiago EV sets itself apart from its internal combustion siblings with near-zero cabin vibrations, a signature electric motor whine, and crisp acceleration—zipping from 0-60 km/h in just 5.7 seconds in Sport mode. Instead of a traditional gearbox, it has a rotational drive selector switch. It’s a fun city runabout – and zips from one traffic light to another. It’s small, and I was able to drive even through the narrowest lanes of old parts of Bengaluru.

While you can do short intercity trips in the Tiago EV, it’s not suggested. When driving on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway at speeds above 100 km/h, while the car remained stable, the battery discharged at a high rate.

Should you buy it?

Good news is its Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme has reduced the price of the entry-level model to just Rs 4.69 lakh (plus Rs 2.6 per km of battery rental). Its running cost when charged at home (Tata will instal home charger when you buy the car) will be less than Rs 2 per km. If you drive mostly in the city, this is a no-nonsense car for a small family – and far more value than the tiny Comet EV.

Tiago iCNG: The smart dual-cylinder choice

If the EV struggles with visual monotony, the 2026 Tiago iCNG solves it beautifully. The front fascia benefits from a new black cladding design that breaks up the colour profile, delivering a far more premium and lovely road presence.

How’s the car?

The 2026 model also addresses the shortcoming of CNG cars: boot space. By replacing the large 60-litre single tank with Tata’s innovative twin-cylinder technology – two 30-litre cylinders sit side-by-side flat in the floor cavity, covered by a sturdy, carpeted tray that supports heavy luggage – the boot is now highly usable and can comfortably accommodate two suitcases.

I drove the automated manual transmission (AMT) variant – Tata is the only carmaker that offers AMT with CNG – and it bridges the gap between low running costs and city driving comfort. The AMT handles clutch and gearshifts automatically; while there is a minor half-second shift lag typical of AMTs, it is easy to adapt to within a day.

The 1.2-litre engine pumps out 75.5 PS in CNG mode, and the transition between petrol and CNG is instantaneous, via a dashboard button. Acceleration is peppy and matches the petrol feel, though the three-cylinder engine gets noisy when you accelerate hard. Tata claims that, free from carbon, the clean-burning CNG prevents oil dilution and spark plug fouling, extending overall engine life.

Should you buy CNG?

The CNG price in Delhi is Rs 83 per kg, and the petrol price is Rs 102 per litre. Assuming that the Tiago petrol will return 15 km/litre, and CNG will return 22 km/kg, and given the fact that trim-to-trim, CNG variants are about a lakh rupees more expensive than petrol, CNG should be bought only if your monthly mileage is 1,000 km to 2,000 km to recover the extra buying cost – if you drive 1,000 km per month, you will recover the extra CNG cost in 2.7 years, and if you drive 2,000 km, you will recover it in 1.4 years.

Tiago petrol: Purely aesthetic focus

For buyers seeking a lower initial purchase price without the need for alternative powertrains, the 2026 Tiago petrol is a solid baseline. Under the hood, it retains the proven 1,199-cc engine pushing out 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque.

Unlike its siblings, the petrol version receives no mechanical or powertrain updates for 2026. The changes are confined to the updated exterior styling and refreshed interior bits shared across the new model year line. It remains a straightforward, hassle-free city runabout with zero range anxiety, allowing you to fill up the 35-litre tank in minutes anywhere across the country.

MT variants are priced from Rs 4.69 lakh to Rs 7.3 lakh, and AMT variants from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh.

Tata Tiago 2026 Review: Comparing Petrol, EV, and iCNG AMT Variants

For buyers seeking a lower initial purchase price without the need for alternative powertrains, the 2026 Tiago petrol is a solid baseline. Under the hood, it retains the proven 1,199-cc engine pushing out 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque.

Unlike its siblings, the petrol version receives no mechanical or powertrain updates for 2026. The changes are confined to the updated exterior styling and refreshed interior bits shared across the new model year line. It remains a straightforward, hassle-free city runabout with zero range anxiety, allowing you to fill up the 35-litre tank in minutes anywhere across the country.

MT variants are priced from Rs 4.69 lakh to Rs 7.3 lakh, and AMT variants from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 7.85 lakh.