Tata, Stellantis close in on alliance expansion

Under the new agreement, Stellantis is expected to use Tata Motors platform for an all-new Jeep SUV for India as well as global markets.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Stellantis are close to finalising a partnership agreement that could significantly expand their relationship that dates back nearly two decades. The two companies have been evaluating multiple opportunities under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed covering manufacturing, engineering and supply chain collaboration. According to Tata Motors, discussions have now reached the final stage.

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“As far as Stellantis is concerned, it is a partnership we have had since 2006-07. That has remained strong on the manufacturing side. Under a certain MoU we have between us, there were different kinds of win-win opportunities that we were exploring. We are on the verge of finalising it,” Shailesh Chandra , MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said.

Manufacturing Synergy

The companies already jointly own the vehicle and engine manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon near Pune, where Tata Motors produces models such as the Nexon, Curvv and Altroz, while Stellantis manufactures Jeep Compass, Meridian, Grand Cherokee and Wrangler SUVs. The proposed agreement is expected to deepen cooperation across manufacturing, engineering and supply chains as both companies look to improve competitiveness and expand exports from India.



Under the new agreement, Stellantis is expected to use Tata Motors platform for an all-new Jeep SUV for India as well as global markets.

India’s Emerging Role

For Stellantis, the move also signals a broader strategic shift in its India strategy. The company is increasingly positioning India not only as a domestic sales market for brands such as Jeep and Citroën, but also as a global engineering, manufacturing and export hub for future new energy vehicles.

“With Tata, we are strengthening our product offering in India and supporting exports to APAC, Middle East, Africa and South America through synergies in manufacturing, supply chain, product and technology,” Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa said during the company’s Investor Day 2026 presentation.

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As part of its long-term strategy, Stellantis plans to export vehicles developed in India and China to more than 50 countries worldwide, with cumulative sales from these programmes expected to exceed €60 billion over the next five years, underscoring the growing importance of India in the automaker’s global manufacturing and export network.