Tata slashes Nexon EV prices, expands range

In a move that is seen as response to the newly-launched Mahindra XUV-400 electric SUV, Tata Motors, has slashed the prices of its Nexon EV. The price-cut ranges from Rs 31,000 for the Prime variants to Rs 85,000 for the Max variants.

The country’s largest EV manufacturer in the passenger segment has attributed this price cut to the government’s PLI scheme.

The company has also claimed that the range of EV Max is now increased to 453 kilometres, thanks to a software update. Existing users will also be able to take advantage of a few extra miles with this update, which they will receive at the company’s dealerships starting from February 15. The company has also expanded the Max line-up with a new entry-level XM trim.

Mahindra, just a couple of days ago, revealed the prices of its much-awaited electric SUV, the XUV 400. It has been introduced at an introductory starting price of Rs 15.99 lakh for the base EC mill, whereas the EL variant, which comes with a larger 39.4 kWh battery pack is priced at Rs 18.99 lakh.

With the price cut, both rivals now top out at Rs 18.99 lakh, which will make the competition more intense. Talking about range, the XUV 400 comes with a claimed range of 456 kilometres. However, with the software update, Tata has expanded its original 437 kilometres range to 453 kilometres to match its rival.

Electric vehicles might not have gears but the Indian EV industry is definitely gearing up as days pass by. With the electric mobility space gaining popularity in the last couple of years, the challenge for OEMs now is to provide an affordable solution – something that Tata has addressed with the launch of its Tata Tiago EV which comes with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh.